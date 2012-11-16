By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 16 Fans of fictional super spy
James Bond rely on the durable film franchise for must-have
elements, such as jaw-dropping stunts, great clothes, sultry
women - and villains who are drop-dead evil.
An exhibition that opened on Friday makes clear that the
nasty types that 007 has battled for five decades have changed
but one constant remains. The only true match for the world's
greatest secret agent are characters that moviegoers love to
hate.
"Exquisitely Evil: 50 Years of Bond Villains" at the
International Spy Museum in downtown Washington, is dedicated to
the most memorable bad guys and gals in the 23-film series.
From the eponymous "Dr. No" in 1962 to the just-released
"Skyfall," the exhibit shows links between fact and fiction and
how villains have kept pace with an evolving world.
"Bond seems the same, but the villains have all changed.
They have changed to reflect the changing times," Anna Slafer,
the museum's director of exhibitions, told a news conference.
In "Dr. No," the villain schemes against the U.S. space
program. Probing the nuclear fears of the 1970s, tycoon Karl
Stromberg plots genocide in "The Spy Who Loved Me" (1977).
The information age turns up with Max Zorin, who lusts to
corner the microchip market in "A View to a Kill" (1985). In
"Skyfall" cyberterrorist Silva tries to hack British
intelligence computers.
THINK BIG
But some things have remained the same for the Bond villain,
said Alexis Albion, a guest curator and intelligence historian.
They are highly successful, often charming, live in isolated
places, generate fanatical loyalty, and think big, she said.
"They are on a level that we have to send someone like James
Bond after them."
They also "are off physically," Albion said. Le Chiffre in
"Casino Royale" (2006) weeps blood, Dr. No has a magnetic claw
in place of a hand, and the hitman Jaws in "The Spy Who Loved
Me" and "Moonraker" (1979) is a giant with steel teeth.
A galaxy of well-known actors - and a few actresses - from
around the world have faced off against the six men who have
played Bond, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig.
Yaphet Kotto, Max von Sydow, Sean Bean, Javier Bardem,
Donald Pleasence, Christopher Lee, Michael Lonsdale, Lotte
Lenya, Mads Mikkelsen, Jeroen Krabbe, Christopher Walken and
Telly Savalas all have gone mano-a-mano with 007, and lost.
The International Spy Museum's show was timed to the release
of "Skyfall" and done in cooperation with EON Productions, which
makes the Bond movies.
The exhibit, which includes more than 110 movie and
historical artifacts, including Jaws' teeth, interactive
stations, and videos, runs through 2014. General admission to
the museum is $19.95.
