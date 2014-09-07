By Megumi Lim
| TOKYO, Sept 8
TOKYO, Sept 8 The artistic legacy of Hayao
Miyazaki, the reclusive and bearded Academy Award-winning
director and animator sometimes called Japan's Walt Disney, has
never been more certain.
Yet at the same time, the commercial future for Studio
Ghibli, the privately held Tokyo studio he left behind in
retirement, has never been more in doubt.
Under Miyazaki, Ghibli became famous for intricate,
hand-drawn animation and imaginative coming-of-age story lines
that made films like 1988's "My Neighbor Totoro" into an
international hit. A dozen years later, he masterminded what
remains today as Japan's highest grossing film, the Academy
Award-winning "Spirited Away".
In recognition, Hollywood is about to add its ultimate honor
by giving Miyazaki, 73, a lifetime achievement Academy Award.
But the animation studio is finding that life after
Miyazaki, who retired last year, is tough going.
Ghibli's first release since the legendary animator's
departure, "When Marnie Was There", has failed to catch fire
with Japanese moviegoers over the summer.
Besides the gaping hole left by Miyazaki, Ghibli, like
Japanese companies in other industries, faces a range of
challenges: high payroll costs, low productivity and the rise of
new and cheaper hubs for production elsewhere in Asia.
In six weeks, "Marnie," the story of an asthmatic high
school girl sent off for what becomes a summer marked by an
unexpected and mysterious friendship, has taken in just $28
million at Japanese theatres. The mediocre takings comes as
Ghibli's fans and critics debate how and whether the studio will
survive without the commercial magic of its founder.
Senior producer Toshio Suzuki made waves last month when he
said in a series of interviews that Studio Ghibli might have to
dismantle the expensive production system set up under Miyazaki,
which included employing full-time animators in Japan.
"We're going to spring clean and restructure," Suzuki, 66,
said in an interview with TBS broadcasting.
Suzuki said the studio would take a break and could
re-launch with a different and lower-cost business model that
could shift production from Japan to Southeast Asia or Taiwan.
"Ideas will be formed in Japan and the animation could be
made in another country," he said. "It will be 'Made in Asia'."
Ghibli declined to make Suzuki or Miyazaki available for
comment. A studio spokeswoman, who declined to be named, said
the privately held company, had no further comment on its plans.
QUALITY - AT A PRICE
Famous for starting production without a complete script,
Miyazaki insisted on working in pencil and spurned computer
animation, resulting in intricately drawn frames and very long
production spans. Some feature animations consist of about
10,000 drawings, but Ghibli's sometimes exceed 80,000.
In fact, Ghibli, under Miyazaki, made a virtue of its
high-cost approach, doing everything - and working deliberately
- from an ivy-covered, three-storey building in Tokyo's western
suburbs.
Ryusuke Hikawa, an expert on Japanese animation, estimates
Ghibli was averaging just five minutes of animation production a
month, given its recent pace of producing a feature every two
years.
That was sustainable when the studio, with Miyazaki at the
helm, was turning out consistent hits. The nine Ghibli films
that he directed averaged a box office take of $115 million.
"Spirited Away," which came out in 2001 and won the Academy
Away for best animated feature, remains Japan's highest grossing
film, taking nearly $300 million at the box office - ahead of
both "Titanic" and Disney's "Frozen".
Box office takings are particularly important for Ghibli
because the company has limited spin-off merchandising, another
break from the approach of Hollywood studios which long ago
abandoned hand-drawn animation for computers. In June, Suzuki,
66, told a podcast for fans he had cautioned staff to keep
merchandising sales below $100 million to sharpen the focus on
movie-making.
In part, as a result, Ghibli has had a volatile earnings
record, according to credit rating agency Tokyo Shoko Research,
which audited the studio's books. In the fiscal year that ended
March 2012, it earned $9 million. That dropped to $5 million in
2013 and then jumped to $30 million in the just-ended fiscal
year, reflecting the success of Miyazaki's last film, "The Wind
Rises".
Fans are focusing on "Marnie" because it is the first Ghibli
film shaped entirely without the involvement of Miyazaki, Suzuki
or the other famed Ghibli director, Isao Takahata.
Yuichi Maeda, a movie critic, said the film's director,
41-year-old Hiromasa Yonebayashi, had delivered brilliantly
drawn animation, but without the energy of a Miyazaki film. The
studio said overseas distribution plans have yet to be decided.
Maeda said he did not believe Ghibli could prosper without
Miyazaki's guiding hand. "Ghibli's popularity, unlike Pixar or
Disney, depends on who directs its movies," he said. "I don't
think Ghibli without Miyazaki can succeed."
(1 US dollar = 104.8100 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Kevin Krolicki, Elaine Lies and Jeremy Laurence)