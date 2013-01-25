LOS ANGELES Jan 24 Legendary Japanese filmmaker
Akira Kurosawa and three of his compatriots will be honored by
the Writers Guild of America (WGA) next month for their lifetime
of work on movies that organizers said have "given us all a
taste of the sublime."
The WGA's West branch, which represents the U.S. West Coast
writers of TV, films, radio and Internet programming, said that
the late Kurosawa and his collaborators Ryuzo Kikushima, Hideo
Oguni and Shinobu Hashimoto, will receive the Guild's 2013 Jean
Renoir Award for Screenwriting Achievement on Feb. 17 in Los
Angeles.
The 94-year-old Hashimoto is the lone surviving member of
the group. He is not expected to attend the ceremony.
The annual award honors "those non-U.S. writers whose work
has raised the bar for all of us," said Writers Guild of America
West Vice President Howard Rodman.
"These four men, working in loose collaboration, are
responsible for writing many, many masterpieces - films that
reflect the Japanese culture, and have given all of us a taste
of the sublime," Rodman added in a statement.
Kurosawa, who received an honorary Oscar in 1990 and died in
1998, found success in many films by collaborating with
Kikushima, Hashimoto and Oguni on screenplays.
With Kikushima, the duo co-wrote such classics as "Stray
Dog" (1949) and "Yojimbo" (1961). Hashimoto worked with Kurosawa
on the seminal 1950 film "Rashomon." Oguni, Hashimoto and
Kurosawa came together on 1952's "Ikiru" and 1954's "Seven
Samurai." The entire quartet wrote such films as 1957's "Throne
of Blood" and 1958's "The Hidden Fortress."
Kikushima died in 1989. Oguni died in 1996.
Previous recipients of the award include the late Italian
screenwriters Suso D'Amico in 2009 and Tonino Guerra in 2011.
(Reporting By Zorianna Kit; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Will
Dunham)