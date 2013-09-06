By Elaine Lies
| TOKYO, Sept 6
TOKYO, Sept 6 Oscar-winning Japanese animator
Hayao Miyazaki said on Friday he will make no more of the
full-length films that have brought him global fame, confessing
that his real love is drawing and - at age 72 - he is tired of
directing.
Miyazaki's latest film, "The Wind Rises", claimed a coveted
competition slot at the current Venice Film Festival. He won an
Academy Award for "Spirited Away" and many other Japanese and
international prizes.
But Miyazaki told a packed news conference that the stresses
of directing long films made with the hand-drawing techniques he
swears by were starting to wear him down.
"I have never once thought I was glad I became a director
but I have been glad I'm an animator many, many times," he told
about 600 journalists gathered at a Tokyo hotel.
"To be an animator, if you are able to perfectly capture the
water or the wind, you'll be really happy for the next few days
... But if you're the director, you have to make all the
judgments. It's not good for my stomach."
A bit of a break lies ahead but Miyazaki said he intended to
work "for the next 10 years or so, as long as I can still drive
a car to the studio". He has numerous projects in mind,
including renewing the exhibits at the popular Ghibli Museum
west of Tokyo that showcases the work of his studio.
"The Wind Rises," Miyazaki's 11th feature film, is based on
the life of the man who designed Japan's feared Zero fighter
plane used in World War Two and highlights the dangers of war
and nationalism.
It triggered a wave of unprecedented criticism of Miyazaki,
ranging from people saying he glamourised war to others who
accused him of being a traitor.
The theme was underlined by Miyazaki in a scathing essay in
mid-July about Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's proposals to revise
Japan's pacifist constitution.
PAINSTAKING PROCESS
Known for vivid colours and loving depictions of landscapes,
Miyazaki's films - which include "Princess Mononoke" and "My
Neighbour Totoro" - still rely primarily on hand-drawing each
frame. Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli employs a team of animators but
he developed the storyboards and drew many of the frames.
A recent television documentary on the making of "The Wind
Rises" showed a disgusted Miyazaki heaving a pile of drawings
into the rubbish. He is said to have redrawn thousands of frames
of "Princess Mononoke" when they did not meet his standards.
Miyazaki said on Friday it was taking longer for him to
direct and complete a film. "The Wind Rises" took five years,
while at the start of his career the gap was much shorter.
"Every animation director does it differently but since I
began as an animator, I have to draw," he said, pulling off his
glasses and leaning forward to show how he works.
"No matter how much I try to build up my strength before
starting a film, the truth is that my concentration decreases
year by year - and I feel it."
Commentators said while the latest film was unusually
personal and may have left Miyazaki with a rare sense of
completion, they doubted his retirement would hold, noting he
had "retired" several times in the past.
"He's the kind of person who really burns himself up
directing a movie and I believe he feels that every one is his
last," said film commentator Yuichi Maeda. "After some time off
I think he'll recover and want to make a movie again."
But Miyazaki said this time was different, adding if his
next movie took six or seven years to complete "that's it for my
70s." He said his dream was to rest on Saturdays but he was not
sure he would achieve it.
"A rest for me looks like work to other people," he said.
