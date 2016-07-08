SEOUL, July 8 Hollywood star Matt Damon on
Friday promised some "great action" in the highly-anticipated
upcoming "Jason Bourne" film, citing fight scenes and a huge car
chase as he reprises the role of the super spy.
Damon starred in box office hits "The Bourne Identity", "The
Bourne Supremacy" and "The Bourne Ultimatum". He is joined in
the latest production by British director Paul Greengrass who
was at the helm for "Supremacy" and "Ultimatum".
"To be reunited with Paul Greengrass was really the main
reason for making this movie for me," Damon told reporters in
Seoul. "There's great action in this movie. There are some
really great fight sequences that we worked really hard on...and
also we've got a car chase in this movie that is bigger than
anything we've ever done."
"Jason Bourne" hits cinemas worldwide from July 27.
(Reporting By Reuters Television; Editing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington)