SEOUL, July 8 Hollywood star Matt Damon on Friday promised some "great action" in the highly-anticipated upcoming "Jason Bourne" film, citing fight scenes and a huge car chase as he reprises the role of the super spy.

Damon starred in box office hits "The Bourne Identity", "The Bourne Supremacy" and "The Bourne Ultimatum". He is joined in the latest production by British director Paul Greengrass who was at the helm for "Supremacy" and "Ultimatum".

"To be reunited with Paul Greengrass was really the main reason for making this movie for me," Damon told reporters in Seoul. "There's great action in this movie. There are some really great fight sequences that we worked really hard on...and also we've got a car chase in this movie that is bigger than anything we've ever done."

