By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 15 While heroine Katniss
Everdeen leads a rebellion in the final "Hunger Games" movie,
the actress who brought the character to life, Jennifer
Lawrence, is coming into her own in a business dominated by men.
With an Oscar and a number of hit films to her credit,
Lawrence, 25, was ranked by Forbes as the highest-paid actress
last year with an estimated $52 million in earnings.
Hollywood's top actors earned much more. When Lawrence spoke
out against the wage gap last month, her comments went viral.
Lawrence reprised her role as Katniss in "The Hunger Games:
Mockingjay - Part 2," due in theaters on Friday. She said the
franchise had shown that "a female lead in an action movie can
still be a critical and commercial success."
"The huge misconception that women can relate to male leads
but men can't relate to female leads, I think that's something
studios are saying and it's just getting repeated. Hopefully
that kind of mentality is on its way out," Lawrence said in an
interview.
Lawrence's brash sense of humor helps audiences relate to
her. And she said that as she gets older, she is becoming more
passionate about issues.
"You can actually really start to appreciate that you do
have a platform and a voice that people will listen to and the
option to use it hopefully for betterment," she said.
Last month Lawrence wrote an essay for actress Lena Dunham's
newsletter in which she discussed being angry with herself for
not asking for more money, as her male co-stars do, for fear of
coming across as a "spoiled brat."
"I was really shocked," Lawrence said of the mostly
positive response. "When (Dunham) asked me to write something, I
just typed something up and pressed send. I didn't really have
any expectations."
Lawrence has mainly played strong women. She won her first
Oscar nomination for playing survivor Ree in 2010's independent
drama "Winter's Bone." She played the outspoken Tiffany in
"Silver Linings" and Katniss, the "Hunger Games" heroine.
Next up is "Joy," in which she plays the matriarch of a
family business through four generations. It is expected to earn
the Kentucky native her fourth lead actress Oscar nomination in
five years.
Lawrence does not see herself sticking with a particular
type of character.
"I don't think it's incredibly important as a part of my job
or craft to play strong women," she said. "I think it's ok to
play something more vulnerable, more passive or a little
weaker."
This year after wrapping up "Hunger Games" and "X-Men," in
which she plays blue, shape-shifting Mystique, Lawrence will
step into a post-franchise chapter of her career.
She is co-writing a script with comedian Amy Schumer and
filming space romance "Passengers" with Chris Pratt.
"I have complete control over my schedule and I really like
that," said Lawrence.
