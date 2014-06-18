By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK, June 18 Director Clint Eastwood saw
three versions of the Tony Award winning musical before casting
the film adaptation of "Jersey Boys," which charts the rise of
1960s pop-vocal group The Four Seasons from the mean streets of
New Jersey to the top of the charts.
With hit songs like "Sherry," "Rag Doll," "Dawn" and "Big
Girls Don't Cry," the rags-to-riches tale of the group's
struggle to overcome their humble beginnings, "Jersey Boys" won
four Tonys, including best musical, in 2006.
Eastwood, 84, knew that finding the right actors was the
key to transforming the hit juke-box musical, among the longest
running shows on Broadway, into the film that opens in U.S.
theaters on Friday.
"Casting for me is one of the most important things next to
the writing," Eastwood, a double Oscar-winner for "Unforgiven"
and "Million Dollar Baby," told a news conference.
"If you cast it properly it takes place very easily, but if
you cast it improperly you are fighting an uphill battle."
Instead of opting for Hollywood names, Eastwood went back to
the stage to find his stars. John Lloyd Young recreates his
Tony-winning role as singer Frankie Valli, whose falsetto tenor
propelled the group to the big time.
Erich Bergen, as songwriter/keyboard player Bob Gaudio, who
composed many of the group's hits, and Michael Lomenda, as bass
guitarist Nick Massi, reprise their touring company roles.
Boardwalk Empire's Vincent Piazza, who plays hot-headed
manager and lead guitarist Tommy DeVito, knows the only way out
of the neighborhood is to join the Army, the mob or get famous.
Piazza is the only member of the group who was not in a stage
production.
Christopher Walken, another Oscar-winner, plays mobster Gyp
DeCarlo, the group's godfather figure and mentor to Valli.
Eastwood admired the musical and just tried to "open it up,
give it a certain realism," in the film.
In an unusual twist, the actors speak directly to the
camera, giving the audience personal insights.
"It is my favorite thing about the film. It is so unexpected
and it can be a little bit disconcerting at first," said Bergen,
who in one scene is shown watching Eastwood in the 1960s TV show
"Rawhide."
"But what I think it does is keep the audience completely
engaged," he added. "It keeps the audience feeling like we are
watching them. It in a way it recreates the theatrical
experience in the film."
Eastwood, a jazz buff who directed "Bird," a biographical
film about saxophonist Charlie Parker and produced a documentary
about pianist Dave Brubeck, had met Valli many years ago and was
a fan of The Four Seasons.
"I love doing films that have music and musicians, and in
this case, singers," said Eastwood. "I think 'Can't Take My Eyes
Off You,' is one of the real classic songs of that era and would
have been a classic song in the '40s, '50s or '30s, or any
time."
