By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 31 Actor Jesse Eisenberg may be
best known for his Oscar-nominated performance as Facebook
founder Mark Zuckerberg, but in his latest film, the
fast-talking actor explores the underground world of magic for
comedy heist caper, "Now You See Me."
The film, out in theaters on Friday, sees a group of street
magicians come together as the "four horsemen," staging large
scale magic shows during which they rob a bank and distribute
the money among the audience.
Eisenberg plays silver-tongued sleight-of-hand expert J.
Daniel Atlas, a role he said he was drawn to because of the
character's confidence and his own need to overcome stage fright
in 2011 while performing in an off Broadway production called
"Asuncion," which he had also written.
"I thought it'd be like a perfect challenge for me, and
maybe help me deal with some of the stage fright I was dealing
with. My character is the greatest magician in the world and he
has an attitude of someone who's earned that, so I forced myself
to feel and behave like him," the actor explained.
In the film, which co-stars Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine
and Mark Ruffalo, Eisenberg joins forces with three other street
magicians, played by Isla Fisher, Woody Harrelson and Dave
Franco, to stage a complex and captivating series of shows.
Eisenberg, who said he had never encountered a street
magician before this film, had just four weeks to learn the
basics of sleight-of-hand magic, and drew inspiration for his
character from illusionists David Blaine and David Copperfield.
"David Blaine was so casual and Louis (Leterrier, the
director) said he didn't want my character to be that casual, he
wanted an edge of severity. I looked at David Copperfield, who
is very severe and dramatic and flamboyant in his performance.
Somewhere between those two guys is my character," he said.
Debunking magic is one of the many facets of the film's
plot, and while learning the secrets of the illusion trade,
Eisenberg said he still had concerns that the audience would not
be so easily tricked or misdirected.
"I initially thought when I was performing a trick to
somebody, the whole time they'd be trying to figure it out and
frustrated that they don't know how it's done. So I'd start to
reveal how it was done, and I was surprised to find out that
they were kind of disappointed," the actor said.
"I think they wanted to feel amazed and that something like
(magic) is possible, even though you know it's not."
OSCARS AND OFF BROADWAY
Eisenberg, a native of New Jersey, has been a regular
fixture on the independent film circuit in recent years, making
his debut in the critically praised 2002 dark comedy "Roger
Dodger" and gaining attention in 2009 for comedies
"Adventureland" and "Zombieland."
More recently, the actor has starred in Woody Allen's 2012
film "To Rome With Love" and 2011 animated feature "Rio,"
reprising his role as Blu the exotic bird for "Rio 2" in 2014.
But while his role as sharp-witted Facebook co-founder
Zuckerberg in 2010's "The Social Network" thrust Eisenberg in
front of a mainstream audience and earned him an Oscar
nomination, the actor said he never watches his own films.
"I won't see them, but I hope they're good. I just feel the
experience of watching it is so different from the experience of
doing it," the actor said.
Off camera, Eisenberg is fast becoming a recognizable force
in New York's theater world as both an actor and playwright. He
most recently starred opposite veteran actress Vanessa Redgrave
in off-Broadway play "The Revisionist," which he also wrote.
"(Film) is an industry driven so much more by an economy
whereas stage, I get to write what I want to write. Notes that I
get from producers are about making the play more of what it
wants to be rather than making it more accessible," he said.
