By Shilpa Jamkhandikar
| MUMBAI, June 12
broken their silences over the suicide of starlet Jiah Khan
after police arrested actor Suraj Pancholi in connection with
his girlfriend's death last week.
Pancholi was arrested on Monday after Khan's mother, the
1980s actress Rabia Khan, made public a six-page letter
apparently written by the 25-year-old actress before she hanged
herself on June 3. Her last phone call was to Pancholi.
In the letter, widely published in the Indian media, the
British-educated Khan speaks of being physically and emotionally
abused and of having to have an abortion against her will.
As Khan visited her daughter's grave on Wednesday vowing to
"fight for justice", Pancholi's mother, the veteran Bollywood
actress Zarina Wahab, broke her silence on the scandal, saying
her son was not responsible for the actress's death.
"I know the pain that Jiah's mother is going through," Wahab
told Mumbai's DNA newspaper, adding the family was in shock that
Pancholi could face charges of abetting Khan's suicide.
"But I also know my son. I know what he's capable of doing
... and the behaviour that I hear being attributed to him is not
like my son at all."
Pancholi, 22, whose father Aditya is also a film actor,
appeared in court and was remanded in police custody until June
13 after which police will have to apply for an extension.
Indian media said the authenticity of the suicide letter
needed to be verified by handwriting experts.
Khan's suicide and Pancholi's arrest shocked the Indian film
industry. Several Bollywood stars attended a prayer meeting for
the actress on Saturday.
Khan, whose real name was Nafisa Khan, was found hanged in
her room in a Mumbai apartment last week.
The U.S.-born actress made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with
Ram Gopal Varma's "Nishabd", playing the 18-year-old female lead
opposite one of India's leading actors, Amitabh Bachchan.
"Nishabd" received mixed reviews and did not do well at the
Bollywood box office but Khan went on to play supporting roles
in two more films, the psychological thriller "Ghajini" in 2008
and the comedy "Housefull" in 2010.
However Khan had not appeared in a movie since 2010 and
filmmaker Varma said in a tweet after her death that the actress
had been depressed about her stalled Bollywood career.
