By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 15 Ashton Kutcher may be best
known for his goofier comedy roles in "That '70s Show" and "Two
and a Half Men," but the actor takes a rare dramatic turn in new
film "Jobs" as visionary Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.
Kutcher, 35, who bears a strong physical resemblance to a
young Jobs with his wavy dark hair, brown eyes and five o'clock
shadow, told Reuters that as a fan of Jobs' work, he was
surprised when learning details about the Apple CEO's life.
"When I read the script, Steve was a guy that I really
admired, and he was not always being shown in the best light,
and I was a little taken aback. I really admire who he is and
what he's done. I want to in some ways protect the legacy of a
guy that I admire," Kutcher said.
"I also had the challenge of playing a guy who very much is
still in the zeitgeist ... I had to play the guy that became the
guy that everybody remembers," he added.
"Jobs," directed by Joshua Michael Stern and out in theaters
on Friday, outlines 30 defining years of Apple's co-founder, who
revolutionized the way people listen to music with the iPod and
home computers with the Apple Macintosh.
Jobs, who helped build Apple Inc into one of the
world's most recognizable brands, died in 2011 aged 56 after
battling pancreatic cancer.
The film chronicles Jobs' life from the year he dropped out
of college in 1973 to the inception of Apple Computer Company
with his friend Steve Wozniak three years later and Apple's
subsequent rise to the forefront of the technology industry.
It also touches on aspects of Jobs' personal life, such as
his rocky relationship with ex-girlfriend Chrisann Brennan,
played by Ahna O'Reilly, and his initial refusal to accept
paternity of their daughter, Lisa.
"We didn't shy away from being honest about Steve Jobs'
gifts and being honest about Steve Jobs' faults," Kutcher said.
"We tried to tell the story that did justice insomuch as
showed what his contribution was and also didn't shy away from
showing that aspects of Steve Jobs that weren't so wonderful and
beautiful and sexy," he added.
CONVEYING INTELLECT, IGNORING CRITICS
Kutcher has gained gravitas in Silicon Valley by investing
in startups, such as social networks Skype and Foursquare with
his venture capital fund A-Grade Investments.
He saw similarities between himself and Jobs, both as
college dropouts with "an appreciation for art and technology."
But the actor, who studied Jobs' mannerisms, diet and gait
for the role, said he found challenges in conveying the
computing trailblazer's intellect.
"Steve Jobs is a lot more intelligent than I am, so playing
a guy that's that brilliant, I was really afraid of undermining
his brilliance with my performance," the actor said.
After "Jobs" premiered at Sundance Film Festival in Utah
earlier this year, Kutcher received mixed reviews for his
performance as the tech innovator.
Variety film critic Justin Chang said that while Kutcher
carried a physical resemblance to Jobs, "the illusion never
fully seizes to hold." The Hollywood Reporter's reviewer Justin
Lowe said Kutcher "goes beyond" the physical resemblance to Jobs
to "faithfully re-create ... physical mannerisms."
Kutcher said he didn't "care about critics," and instead
found encouraging words with Apple veterans, who had worked
closely with Jobs.
"We showed the film to the original Macintosh team. Their
review was probably the most valuable one that I listened to ...
A couple of them came up to me and said 'Thank you for giving us
two more hours with Steve.' And that moved me and made me feel
good about the work that we've done," the actor said.