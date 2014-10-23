NEW YORK Oct 23 Actor Keanu Reeves travels to a
murky underworld in the action thriller, "John Wick," playing a
grieving husband and retired assassin, who reverts to being a
killing machine to avenge the wrongs done to him by Russian
mobsters.
The film, jam-packed with car chases, gun fights, mayhem and
murder, is the directorial debut of Reeves' former stuntman Chad
Stahelski and producer David Leitch.
As John Wick, Reeves singlehandedly guns down enough
mobsters to fill a small cemetery.
The film, which opens in U.S. theaters on Friday, is
expected to earn an estimated $17 million during its opening
weekend.
But positive reviews for the Lionsgate R-rated thriller with
the feel of a graphic novel and plaudits for Reeves'
performance, could boost its numbers against this week's other
opener, the horror film "Ouija," predicted to rake in $28
million, according to pro.boxoffice.com.
"When we meet John Wick, we don't know anything about him
except that he is grieving for his ill wife, who passes," said
the 50-year-old Reeves, best known for "The Matrix" trilogy.
"As the story unfolds we come to learn about the myth of
this man as a killer."
Wick had retired from his life of crime five years earlier.
But after the son of a Russian mobster and his cronies invade
his home, steal the classic car he refused to sell, and kill the
puppy given to him by his late wife, Wick becomes a hit man once
again.
"The script has these different textures and different
worlds," said Reeves. "There is the real world and what comes to
be revealed is this underworld. This den of thieves that has its
own rules, has its own procedures, honor, code."
After arming himself with a small arsenal, Wick checks into
the Continental Hotel. It is a safe haven for assassins, where
killing is forbidden and the desk clerk can arrange an
unquestioning doctor to patch up wounds, and even a waste
disposal company to get rid of bullet-riddled bodies.
"There is a humor to the situation," Reeves said. "John is
drenched in blood and he is asking about room service to get his
shirt cleaned."
Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist ("The Girl with the Dragon
Tattoo") is the Russian crime lord and Wick's former boss. "Game
of Thrones" actor Alfie Allen, plays his son, who unleashes the
wrath of Wick, and Willem Dafoe ("The Grand Budapest Hotel") is
an assassin who accepts a contract to kill Wick.
The trade magazine Variety said Reeves reminds us "what a
compelling action star he can be," and the Hollywood Reporter
called the film "a visceral revenge thriller."
"After a marked absence from the genre, Reeves resoundingly
returns with an effortless, kinetic style that positions the
film extremely well for any potential follow-ups," it said.
Lionsgate is making the Wick character available as a free
downloadable character to integrate into the video game "Payday
2," according to Variety.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Bernadette Baum)