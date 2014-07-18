LOS ANGELES, July 18 Universal Pictures said on
Friday it has acquired worldwide rights to Angelina Jolie's next
film project, "By the Sea," written and to be directed by the
actress who will also co-star and co-produce the drama with
partner Brad Pitt.
It will be Jolie's third directing effort, after Bosnian war
drama "In the Land of Blood and Honey," and "Unbroken," the
story of Olympic runner and war hero Louis Zamperini, another
Universal film that opens in December.
"Angelina continues to showcase her extraordinary
storytelling abilities in front of and behind the camera and we
are thrilled to extend our relationship with her on 'By the
Sea'," Universal Pictures Chairwoman Donna Langley said in a
statement.
The Hollywood power couple known as "Brangelina" last
co-starred in 2005's "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," which sparked their
relationship. They are raising six children.
Universal called "By the Sea" a character-driven drama, but
gave no further details.
"I am very happy to continue my relationship with Donna and
the entire Universal team as I finish 'Unbroken' and begin work
on 'By the Sea'," Jolie said in a statement.
"They have created a very special place for storytellers,
and I look forward to the continued passion and support they
have provided to me as a filmmaker."
Universal is a division of NBCUniversal, which is owned by
Comcast Corp.
