NEW YORK Dec 21 Award-winning director David O.
Russell's latest movie "Joy" is about a woman finding happiness
in life despite everyday obstacles.
But the word might also be used to sum up Russell's
relationship with Jennifer Lawrence, the actress he calls his
muse, who has starred in his last three movies.
Russell, who directed Lawrence in her 2012 Oscar-winning
role as a young widow in "Silver Linings Playbook" and in 2014's
"American Hustle," said that as an actress and a person, she
inspires him to take risks with filmmaking.
"She wants to go to places that are scary for her and do
things that haven't been seen. She is smart and challenging but
she also inspires me to make something better. I am happy to
explore things the way she wants to do them, and she also will
trust what I want to do.
"It's a deal we make together that we're going to jump off
this waterfall and give it everything we've got," Russell told
Reuters.
"Joy," out in U.S. movie theaters on Dec. 25, is expected to
bring Lawrence a fourth Oscar nomination in as many years. It's
inspired by the true story of Joy Mangano, the New York inventor
of the Miracle Mop who overcame an early divorce and life as a
single mother to become a successful 1990s businesswoman.
The movie is the first time Lawrence, or any female
character, is front and center of a Russell film, and the first
time the 25-year-old star plays someone who is not crazy.
"It was a challenge for her to play somebody who had become
so powerless for the first half of the movie, when you're caring
for others but have lost yourself.
"This is a very inspiring story that we don't have in the
world right now, of a woman that is ordinary, that carries
dignity and power in this way. We thought that was cool and kind
of bad-ass. So we said, 'Yeah, let's do that,'" Russell said.
The movie also reunites Russell with Bradley Cooper and
Robert De Niro for a third time. Russell says all three actors
are muses of sorts for him - but Lawrence has something extra
special.
"I find her to be very real and unpretentious and alive and
messy. Somebody who really, really loves life, is very
passionate about it," he said.
"I will always want to think of some (project) for her, but
you've got to let it happen when it's supposed to happen and be
magical."
