LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 Actress Julianne Moore will
be dipping her toes into the young adult film universe with a
key role in the two-part final installment of "The Hunger
Games," the film franchise's distributor Lionsgate said on
Friday.
Oscar-nominated actress Moore, 52, will play President Alma
Coin in "Mockingjay" parts 1 and 2. Coin is the leader of the
rebel alliance against the dictatorship running the fictional
capital city Panem in the novel's dystopian future setting.
Moore will join a cast led by Oscar-winner Jennifer
Lawrence, who plays heroine Katniss Everdeen, a young girl who
becomes a symbol of hope for a repressed society after winning a
life-or-death televised survival competition.
The "Mockingjay" films are scheduled to be released in
November 2014 and November 2015.
Moore has been nominated for four Oscars including her role
in 2002's "The Hours."
"The Hunger Games," based on the first of a trilogy of
novels by Suzanne Collins, grossed more than $400 million in the
North American box office when it was released last year, and
has catapulted its young stars into the avidly followed young
adult fiction spotlight. The second film, "Catching Fire," will
be released on Nov. 22 in theaters.
Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet joined 2014's dystopian
fantasy film "Divergent," based on a series of novels by
Veronica Roth.