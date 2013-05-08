LOS ANGELES The anticipated June 2014 release of the fourth installment of "Jurassic Park," one of the highest-grossing film franchises, has been put on hold, Universal Pictures said on Wednesday.

The decision was made to give "the studio and filmmakers adequate time to bring audiences the best possible version" of Jurassic Park 4, the studio said in a statement.

The film was slated to be released in theatres on June 13, 2014. Universal has yet to announce a new date for the release.

The three "Jurassic Park" films generated $1.9 billion in worldwide ticket sales between 1993 and 2001, according to the movie website Box Office Mojo.

Steven Spielberg directed the first two and will be taking on the executive producer role for the fourth film, while newcomer Colin Trevorrow will direct.

No announcement has been made on casting or on whether franchise stars Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough will return.

The first film, released in 1993, captured audiences with its story of a theme park of cloned dinosaurs and generated $967 million in worldwide ticket sales, according Box Office Mojo, ranking 16th among best-selling films in the United States.

It has generated $400.9 million in domestic sales to date, including $42.5 million from its limited theatrical re-release in 3D in April.

Universal Pictures is owned by Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O). (Reporting By Ron Grover and Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Eric Kelsey and David Brunnstrom)