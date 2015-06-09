By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES, June 9
LOS ANGELES, June 9 The dinosaurs are bigger,
the rides are scarier and there's a dashing new leading pair as
the main attraction: "Jurassic World" is open for business again
and hoping to entice a new generation used to getting more bang
for its movie buck.
The film, out in U.S. theaters on Friday, revives the
classic sci-fi action franchise that began with Steven Spielberg
making dinosaurs come to life in 1993's "Jurassic Park."
But two decades on, as Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire slyly
says in the film, no one is excited about seeing a dinosaur
anymore. Yawn.
That's why the theme park in which "Jurassic World" is set
needs to amp up the danger for visitors drawn by the
adrenaline-fueled experience of getting up close and personal
with dinosaurs.
Mirroring the film's attempt to reboot an old franchise with
more thrills, the park has hatched a new hybrid creature
attraction, the bigger, badder Indominus Rex, created in a lab
from a test tube mix of dinosaurs.
But the monster has a mind of her own, and as fans of the
original franchise have learned, never turn your back on a
dinosaur.
"Good science fiction always holds a mirror up to current
events, to our humanity," director Colin Trevorrow told Reuters.
"The Indominus Rex is a product of a desire for profit at
all costs, and that very corporate need is something that can do
a lot of harm and really compromise our ethics and humanity in
ways that we've seen consistently played out over time."
Made for $150 million by Comcast Corp-owned
Universal Pictures, "Jurassic World" is projected to earn $121
million in its opening weekend, making it one of the year's
biggest debuts, according to BoxOffice.com.
To play raptor trainer Owen, actor Chris Pratt said he
embraced the "swagger" of the hero of one of Spielberg's most
recognizable films: rogue archeologist Indiana Jones.
"You don't have to necessarily remake 'Indiana Jones' to
play that character," he said. "He's an adventurer, he's got a
contentious relationship with the woman who's his polar
opposite. This whole movie is very much an homage to Steven
Spielberg's work."
Trevorrow, directing his first big-budget film, said he was
eager to twist character archetypes, with Pratt's Owen initially
playing a classic hero to Howard's uptight and immaculately
groomed Claire.
It is Claire, however, who Trevorrow said drives the film.
"I consider her the lead but it isn't necessarily reflected
that way in the marketing," he said. The film's campaign has
focused on Pratt, a newly minted leading man with last year's
hit film, "Guardians of the Galaxy."
"When you would imagine the traditional hero to be the one
riding in on his white horse and saving the woman who's cowering
with the children, we did it differently."
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Jonathan Oatis)