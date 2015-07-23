UPDATE 1-Australia's Crown Resorts quits Macau as Packer sells Melco stake
* Crown sells remaining 11.2 pct stake in Melco for $1.16 bln
LOS ANGELES, July 23 After taking the summer box office by storm with more than $1.5 billion globally, "Jurassic World" will be getting a sequel slated for June 22, 2018, Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures said Thursday.
"Jurassic World," which rebooted Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" franchise this summer, has become the third highest-grossing film in history. The sequel will see stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return, along with Spielberg as executive producer. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa Von Ahn)
* Crown sells remaining 11.2 pct stake in Melco for $1.16 bln
WASHINGTON, May 8 Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates said on Monday she warned the White House in January that then-national security adviser Michael Flynn had been compromised and could have been vulnerable to blackmail by Russia.