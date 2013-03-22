LOS ANGELES, March 21 British Oscar-winning
actress Kate Winslet has been cast in upcoming young adult film
"Divergent," boosting the profile of the latest adaptation from
a best-selling novel to the big screen.
Film studio Summit Entertainment said on Thursday that
Winslet, 37, will play the cold and unlikeable Jeanine Matthews
in the film set in a dystopian future.
"Divergent," based on the first of a trilogy of novels by
Veronica Roth, is set in a society that is divided into five
factions that define how a person lives their life.
The Abnegation people are selfless while the Erudite devote
themselves to a lifelong pursuit of knowledge. Winslet will play
the leader of the Erudite, Summit said in a statement.
The studio previously announced the casting of rising star
Shailene Woodley, 21, and British newcomer Theo James, 28.
"Divergent," due for release in March 2014, is the latest
young adult novel to be translated to the big screen following
the conclusion of lucrative franchise "The Twilight Saga" and
the success last year of "The Hunger Games," starring new
Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence.
The five "Twilight" films, which followed the romance
between a vampire, human and werewolf, grossed more than $3.3
billion at the global box office and put studio Summit into
Hollywood's big leagues.
Film studio Lions Gate Entertainment, which acquired
Summit for $412 million last year, released "The Hunger Games"
in March 2012. It grossed more than $690 million
worldwide.
The next installment of the "Hunger Games" franchise is due
out in November this year, while "The Mortal Instruments: City
of Bones," another adaptation of a young adult novel with
supernatural and dystopian themes, is due in U.S. theaters in
August.