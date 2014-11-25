LOS ANGELES Nov 25 The first documentary made
with the cooperation of Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain's family will
be released in 2015, U.S. premium cable network HBO said on
Tuesday.
"Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck" will be directed by Brett
Morgen, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker of 1999 boxing documentary
"On the Ropes," and will focus on the rocker's life through the
lens of home movies, journals and previously unheard music.
Cobain committed suicide at age 27 in 1994. His heavily
distorted brand of rock music that touched on themes like social
alienation became a touchstone of 1990s Generation X and sparked
the grunge-rock movement centered in Seattle.
The film will also be produced by Universal Pictures
International Entertainment Content Group. Cobain's daughter
Frances Bean Cobain will also serve as an executive producer.
Nirvana was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
this year.
