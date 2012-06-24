LOS ANGELES, June 24 The Portuguese film "All is
Well" and the Mexican film "Drought" won tops honors on Sunday
at the annual Los Angeles Film Festival.
"All is Well," the story of two sisters struggling in Lisbon
after fleeing civil war in Angola, took the top prize for the
festival's best narrative film, while "Drought," about a
northeastern Mexico cattle-ranching community, was honored as
best documentary.
The award for best performance in the narrative film
competition went to Wendell Pierce, Emory Cohen, E.J. Bonilla
and Aja Naomi King for their performances in Joshua Sanchez's
"Four."
Among audience awards, best narrative feature went to
"Beasts of the Southern Wild," while "Birth Story: Ina May
Gaskin and The Farm Midwives," took the prize for documentary
feature. "Searching for Sugar Man" won the audience prize for
best international feature.
"In an extremely competitive year, our juries had hard
choices to make," the festival's artistic director David Ansen
said in a statement.
"The winning films are wonderful examples of what the
Festival celebrates: bold, fresh, personal visions that expand
the horizons of independent cinema."
Awards were also presented in several categories for short
films.
The 18th Los Angeles Film Festival, which showcases new
American and international cinema, kicked off on Thursday. It is
organized by Film Independent, the non-profit arts organization
that also produces the prestigious Spirit Awards, traditionally
held the day before the annual Academy Awards.
(Writing by Chris Michaud; Editing by Eric Walsh)