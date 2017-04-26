LOS ANGELES, April 26 Brightly-dressed dancers
abseiled down the facade of Los Angeles City Hall as city
officials declared Tuesday as "La La Land Day", in honor of the
Oscar-winning film.
The romantic musical, about a struggling actress who falls
in love with a jazz musician against the backdrop of a dreamy
Los Angeles, won six Oscar awards, including best director.
"A day when you can celebrate your dreams," said Mayor Eric
Garcetti, presenting a framed declaration to writer and director
Damien Chazelle.
"You can dance safely somewhere near your car, preferably
not in traffic, take a date up to Griffith Park, fall in love
with somebody, or just with your city all over again," Garcetti
said, referring to a famed recreational area that sprawls over
4,200 acres (1,700 hectares).
(Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Darren Schuettler)