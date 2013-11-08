By Mary Milliken
LOS ANGELES Nov 8 Filmmaker Alex Gibney was not
alone in being duped by Lance Armstrong and his strident denials
that he had doped and cheated his way to cycling's biggest
prizes over the years.
But Gibney was in a unique position as the Oscar-winning
documentary director who had set out to make what he called a
"feel-good" film about Armstrong's comeback in the Tour de
France in 2009. Known for tackling tough subjects like torture
during war and the fall of energy company Enron, Gibney could
take a lighter approach to a common theme for him - winning at
all costs.
That feel-good film was scrapped once doping allegations
snowballed, a federal investigation was launched and the United
States Anti-Doping Agency confirmed he had cheated by doping.
When Armstrong finally admitted as much to talk show host Oprah
Winfrey earlier this year, the film was revived and resulted in
a very different documentary called "The Armstrong Lie," which
opens in U.S. theaters on Friday.
Gibney knew that with the remaking of the documentary, he
himself would be a major player in the film.
"The story now was about Lance's myth-making process,"
Gibney told Reuters. "This was a lie that was hiding in plain
sight because Lance was its curator and a very careful curator
of his own myth."
Around a month before the Oprah interview, Armstrong called
Gibney, told him he had lied and apologized. A few hours after
talking to Oprah, he sat down with Gibney and talked about
living "one big" lie. And that is how the film opens, with an
uncomfortable Armstrong speaking in rambling fashion, never
quite coming clean or owning up to one of the biggest cheating
scandals in sport.
Gibney, nevertheless, manages to make good use of the
footage from his original project called "The Road Back," taking
the viewer on his journey on the 2009 Tour de France, where he
had unparalleled access to Armstrong, who in turn would earn a
share of the film's profits. Gibney was even allowed to
interview the Italian doctor who Armstrong's critics believed
was the brains behind the doping that took the cyclist from
barely surviving cancer to winning the tour a record seven
consecutive times.
"I think it was part of this plan for that year, which was
'Look at us. We are absolutely clean. We have nothing to hide',"
said Gibney.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
A turning point for Gibney comes at the high-mountain
Ventoux stage of the Tour de France, where he finds himself
rooting for the American cyclist who was roaring back four years
after retirement in 2005.
"I wasn't the objective, distant journalist," Gibney said.
"I had followed him on this ride to some extent. It was better
for my story if he comes in third rather than fourth, off the
podium. But at the same time I had developed an affection for
him."
As investigations opened and evidence mounted that Armstrong
had engaged in doping over his career, the old sources in the
Armstrong camp went underground, while new sources, namely
Armstrong's teammates, starting speaking up. They play a big
part in the refashioned film.
"There was now a wealth of detail...and some new people had
come forward, principally Lance's chief lieutenant George
Hincapie, to confirm these allegations," said Gibney.
If for many it feels like there is unfinished business when
it comes to Armstrong, Gibney says that's because Armstrong
hasn't divulged what he knows about the sport's workings and
matters like the sponsors' role in his cheating.
"We all know now that Lance doped," Gibney said. "The bigger
picture - some of which we suggest in the film - is still
elusive, like how a sports organization works to protect its
most lucrative athlete."
Armstrong could speak up once his legal problems are
resolved, including a federal whistleblower lawsuit that could
end up costing him over $100 million if he loses the suit.
Gibney is still in touch with Armstrong, who didn't like the
new name of the film, but seemed to accept it. The filmmaker
said he too has had to accept some tough truths.
"What 'The Armstrong Lie' process did for me as a filmmaker
was to give me a fuller appreciation for this need to balance my
own subjective feelings with a sense of larger perspective,"
Gibney said.
