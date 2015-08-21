Aug 21 Several major Hollywood studios failed to
persuade a federal judge to dismiss a antitrust lawsuit accusing
them of illegally conspiring not to poach each others'
animators, to help drive down wages.
In a Thursday night decision, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh
in San Jose, California, rejected the dismissal request by Walt
Disney Co and its Lucasfilm and Pixar units, Sony Corp
, DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc and 21st Century
Fox Inc's Blue Sky Studios.
Without ruling on the merits, Koh said emails and other
evidence suggested that the studios agreed not to solicit each
other's workers, shared information about pay practices, offered
"misleading, pretextual" reasons to justify why wages were not
higher, and took steps to keep their conspiracy a secret.
"These allegations raise a plausible inference that
defendants entered into an express agreement to suppress
compensation," Koh wrote in a 55-page decision.
A lawyer for Disney declined to comment, as did DreamWorks
spokesman Dan Berger. Other defendants and their lawyers did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Animators accused the studios of suppressing wages since
2004 by refraining from cold-calling employees, sharing news of
job offers, and trying to "not have a hiring war," a quotation
attributed to Pixar President Ed Catmull.
The animators said the conspiracy originated with Pixar and
Lucasfilm and later drew in rival studios, including when Steve
Jobs, then at Pixar, and DreamWorks Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Katzenberg "personally discussed" DreamWorks' joining
the scheme.
Koh had dismissed the lawsuit in April, partly because many
claims were brought too late.
But she said the amended complaint sufficiently alleged that
the studios tried to fraudulently conceal their conspiracy and
that the statute of limitations could therefore be put on hold.
Jeff Friedman, a lawyer for the animators, said his clients
"appreciate Judge Koh's lengthy and detailed analysis" and "look
forward to the opportunity to litigate this important case."
The lawsuit raised many of the issues underlying a 2009 U.S.
Department of Justice probe into Silicon Valley recruiting and a
separate $415 million settlement of claims that Apple Inc
, Google Inc, Intel Corp and Adobe
Systems Inc agreed not to poach each other's engineers.
Koh approved that accord in March.
The named plaintiffs in the animators' lawsuit are lighting
artist Georgia Cano, character effects artist Robert Nitsch and
production engineer David Wentworth.
The case is In re: Animation Workers Antitrust Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No.
14-04062.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)