LONDON, Sept 4 British actor Tom Hardy delves
into the criminal world in "Legend", taking on not one but two
roles as the notorious London gangsters the Kray twins.
The "Mad Max: Fury Road" star plays both Ronnie and Reggie
Kray in the biopic about the feared duo, who built up a criminal
empire in the 1950s and 1960s.
Ronnie and Reggie, who also mingled with the rich and
famous, were sent to jail for life for murder convictions in
1969 and died in 1995 and 2000 respectively.
"There's a part of me that enjoys investigating the world of
criminal underworld ... and it seemed like a natural progression
but the challenge would be to play two people," Hardy told
Reuters at the film's premiere on Thursday night.
Asked about the film's title, he added: "It's kind of ironic
because it means that there are lots of myths that circulate
around about the Krays ... No one really knows the truth about
them... There's loads of material out there but it's pretty much
open to interpretation."
Despite their record, the Kray twins still hold almost
mythical status in Britain, with thousands of people watching
the corteges at their funerals.
"There is nothing in this film that I see as glorifying
their behaviour," actor Christopher Eccleston, who plays the
police officer investigating the Krays in the movie, said.
"I don't think Tom was presenting them in a sympathetic
manner. I certainly don't feel that Brian Helgeland has done
that with his screenplay or his direction. I would hope we
haven't glamorized them ... They were criminals."
"Legend" is released in British cinemas on Sept. 9 and U.S.
cinemas on Oct. 2.
