LONDON Jan 11 Sienna Miller on Wednesday denied media reports that she had been left shaken and in tears after filming multiple sex scenes with Ben Affleck for their new gangster movie "Live By Night."

Miller, walking the red carpet in London for the film's European premiere, said the reports had been "twisted around," and that she had in fact been weeping with laughter.

"No. We had a day and there was a montage of different scenarios. But I've just heard there was all this thing that I was crying. I was laughing, crying with laughter, not crying, not weeping and crying. That's so... irresponsible journalism," the British actress said.

Affleck also joked about the extended filming.

"Sienna accused me of trying to make myself look like a much more impressive lover than I really am in the sex scenes, but I was just doing multiple takes. It wasn't as though I was trying to actually pretend that in real life I could do multiple takes," he said.

Affleck wrote, produced, directed and starred in the film which is set in the Prohibition era and follows military veteran and police chief's son Joe Coughlin as he slowly descends into the world of gangsters.

"Live By Night" will be released in Britain and much of Europe on Friday. (Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by David Gregorio)