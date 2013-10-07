LOS ANGELES Oct 7 Ever wanted to try on hairy
Hobbit feet or wield Frodo's sword?
Fans of Peter Jackson's epic fantasy film series "The Lord
of the Rings" will have the opportunity to bid on rare movie
memorabilia, a Beverly Hills auction house said on Monday.
Props from Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy will be up
for sale at Julien's Auctions on Dec. 5, including a pair of
prosthetic hairy Hobbit feet worn by one of the film's main
characters, Samwise Gamgee. The hairy feet are estimated to
fetch between $15,000 and $30,000.
"It has been more than a decade since the first of the
trilogy films was released and in that time only a handful of
items from these films have ever been publicly offered for
sale," Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's Auctions,
said in a statement.
"Demand for this memorabilia is extraordinarily high and the
scale and quality of this remarkable collection is truly a once
in a lifetime opportunity for fans and collectors," he added.
The total auction is expecting to fetch between $1 million
and $1.5 million from the sale of 80 lots of memorabilia.
Other highlights from the fantasy realm of Middle Earth
include the sword of lead character Frodo Baggins, played by
Elijah Wood, estimated between $100,000 and $200,000, and a
wizard staff belonging to Gandalf the White (played by Ian
McKellan), expected to fetch between $50,000 and $70,000.
The auction house said that the rare props come from the
private collection of one collector, and is the second largest
collection of "Lord of the Rings" movie memorabilia, behind only
Jackson's own official archive of props.
Jackson's trilogy of "Lord of the Rings" films - 2001's "The
Fellowship of the Ring," 2002's "The Two Towers" and 2003's "The
Return of the King" - are adapted from J. R. R. Tolkein's
fantasy novels of the same name.
The story follows the journey of mild-mannered hobbit Frodo,
who travels across the treacherous terrains of Middle Earth to
destroy a precious ring that would make its wearer dangerously
powerful.
The films grossed nearly $4 billion at the worldwide box
office, one of the largest-grossing film series in history.
Jackson adapted Tolkein's prequel "The Hobbit" into a second
trilogy of films set in Middle Earth. "The Hobbit: An Unexpected
Journey" was released last year and has grossed more than $1
billion at the worldwide box office.
The second installment, "The Desolation of Smaug," is set to
be released in U.S. theaters on Dec. 13.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bernard Orr)