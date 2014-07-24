By Patricia Reaney
| NEW YORK, July 24
NEW YORK, July 24 Gun-toting thugs and a vicious
Asian mob boss are no match for the brawn and brain of French
director Luc Besson's super-powered heroine in his sci-fi,
action thriller "Lucy."
Besson is known for creating strong female characters in "La
Femme Nikita" and "The Fifth Element." But he goes a step
further in "Lucy," which opens in theaters in the United States
on Friday, with an American student in Taipei who becomes
invincible after the full power of her brain is unleashed.
Scarlett Johansson ("The Avengers") is Lucy, a woman tricked
by a boyfriend into delivering a suitcase and becomes one of
several unwilling drug mules dispatched around the globe by
Asian mobsters.
After a brutal beating, the powerful synthetic compound
implanted in her stomach seeps into her body and gradually lets
her access more and more of her brain power.
"I think it is such an interesting imagination Luc has going
on there," said Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman ("Million
Dollar Baby"), who as Paris-based neurologist Professor Norman
helps Lucy cope with the startling changes in her mind and body.
Norman has been studying the brain for most of his life,
researching what would happen if humans could use more than just
10 or 20 percent of it.
"We always think and hear terms like, 'We only use 10
percent of our brains' but did anyone ever imagine what it would
be like if you could use more? So here comes Luc imaging what
could happen if you could use more," Freeman added.
Writer/director Besson, who won France's Cesar award in 1998
for "The Fifth Element," had been toying with the idea of making
a film about a person with super-human intelligence for a
decade. But he felt he needed to find the right balance between
reality and science fiction.
With stunning visual effects Besson shows how Lucy's senses
are heightened and how she develops super-human powers and the
ability to control matter. As her intelligence increases, her
ability to feel emotions, empathy and pain diminish, making her
a proficient assassin.
While the impact of the drug grows, Lucy travels to Paris
and enlists the help of French police Capt. Pierre Del Rio,
played by Egyptian actor Amr Waked (Syriana), to intercept the
other drug mules.
With the Asian mobsters led by Mr. Jang, played by Korean
actor Choi Min Sik, in hot pursuit Lucy leaves a trail of
destruction as she takes Del Rio on a white-knuckle car chase
through the streets of central Paris and a crowded flea market.
While Lucy tries to channel her intelligence with the help
of Norman, French police take on the Asian mob in a gun battle
at the Sorbonne.
"With Luc Besson you have a knock-down, drag-out action film
but then you have one that also makes you feel and think," said
Freeman. "It gives a little spark to your imagination to say
'What if? What would I do? How would it be?'"
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Grant McCool)