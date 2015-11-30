LONDON Nov 30 Michael Fassbender says taking on
the role of Macbeth was a daunting task and he sought advice
from his "X-Men" co-star Scottish actor James McAvoy in the
latest big screen adaption of William Shakespeare's tragedy.
"Shame" and "Steve Jobs" actor Fassbender stars alongside
French actress Marion Cotillard as Lady Macbeth in the movie,
which is directed by Justin Kurzel.
"It's definitely daunting because the work is so excellent
you feel a responsibility to it and you don't want to make a
shambles of it," Fassbender told Reuters.
One of Shakespeare's best known plays, Macbeth tells the
story of a Scottish general whose ambitious wife urges him to
commit murder to accede to the throne.
"There's just so many endless versions you can do and
various interpretations of it which is very encouraging and also
kind of depressing because I would walk away thinking 'God ...
there's another thousand ways that could have been done',"
Fassbender said.
"It's not one of those texts where you can sort of go in,
look at it in the morning before and sort of wing it. It's
definitely something that I just spent many hours at home
practising and getting comfortable with."
Fassbender said he spoke about the part to McAvoy, who has
played Macbeth on stage.
"James and I had a few conversations about it and he
actually gave me a sort of miniature 'Macbeth' book," he said.
"We discussed various things about the relationship (between
Macbeth and his wife), what we felt it was about."
The movie, which screened at the Cannes Film Festival in
May, was partly shot on Scotland's Isle of Skye. It features
stark, cold landscapes and grisly battle scenes.
"The landscape is almost a central character in itself,"
Fassbender said. "I could definitely understand the mysticism of
Scotland."
"Macbeth", already on screens in several countries, opens in
U.S. cinemas on Friday.
(Reporting by Helena Williams; Editing by Louise Ireland)