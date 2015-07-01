LONDON, July 1 Known for his toned torso and
abs, often on display in the "Magic Mike" male stripper saga,
Hollywood actor Channing Tatum says he will no longer be keeping
up his intense workout regime and instead champion the latest
trend - a "dad bod" .
Tatum, who returns as Mike in "Magic Mike XXL", said he was
hoping to make the less fit-looking male body look more popular.
The term came to prominence this year after a U.S. student
wrote an article about the male physique in which she described
it as "a nice balance between a beer gut and working out". Her
idea went viral and the "dad bod" took the Internet by storm.
"Even if it's not, I'm going to try to make it 'in'," Tatum
said of the "dad bod" at the European premiere of "Magic Mike
XXL" on Tuesday night.
"My 'Magic Mike' body ... lasts for about five days, like
when we're shooting. You time it until that day and then you
lose it immediately."
The sequel picks up the male stripper story three years on
from 2012's "Magic Mike", which was loosely based on Tatum's
experiences early in his career.
The star was joined in London by fellow actors Joe
Manganiello, Matt Bomer and Adam Rodriguez - who play the film's
band of male entertainers, the Kings of Tampa.
"Magic Mike" hits U.S. cinemas on Wednesday and British
cinemas on Friday.
(Reporting by Helena Williams; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian; Editing by Louise Ireland)