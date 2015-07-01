LONDON, July 1 Known for his toned torso and abs, often on display in the "Magic Mike" male stripper saga, Hollywood actor Channing Tatum says he will no longer be keeping up his intense workout regime and instead champion the latest trend - a "dad bod" .

Tatum, who returns as Mike in "Magic Mike XXL", said he was hoping to make the less fit-looking male body look more popular.

The term came to prominence this year after a U.S. student wrote an article about the male physique in which she described it as "a nice balance between a beer gut and working out". Her idea went viral and the "dad bod" took the Internet by storm.

"Even if it's not, I'm going to try to make it 'in'," Tatum said of the "dad bod" at the European premiere of "Magic Mike XXL" on Tuesday night.

"My 'Magic Mike' body ... lasts for about five days, like when we're shooting. You time it until that day and then you lose it immediately."

The sequel picks up the male stripper story three years on from 2012's "Magic Mike", which was loosely based on Tatum's experiences early in his career.

The star was joined in London by fellow actors Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer and Adam Rodriguez - who play the film's band of male entertainers, the Kings of Tampa.

"Magic Mike" hits U.S. cinemas on Wednesday and British cinemas on Friday. (Reporting by Helena Williams; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Louise Ireland)