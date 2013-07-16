LOS ANGELES, July 16 Malala Yousafzai, the
16-year-old Pakistani girl who was shot in the head and neck by
the Taliban last year for demanding education for girls, will be
the subject of a documentary film, its producers said on
Tuesday.
Davis Guggenheim, who won an Oscar for the 2006
environmental documentary "An Inconvenient Truth," starring
former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, will direct the
yet-to-be-titled documentary that is slated to be released in
late 2014.
The film will follow Yousafzai as she campaigns for the
right of children to education, said producers Walter Parkes and
Laurie MacDonald, who also produced the 2007 Afghan drama, "The
Kite Runner."
Yousafzai was targeted for killing by the Islamist Taliban
in October last year because of her campaign against the group's
efforts to deny women education.
She not only survived the attack, but recovered to the
extent that she celebrated her 16th birthday last week with a
passionate speech at the United Nations in New York.
"There are few stories Laurie and I have ever come across
that are as compelling, urgent or important as the real-life
struggle of Malala and her father Ziauddin on behalf of
universal education for children," Parkes said in a statement.
The teenager was treated in Pakistan before the United Arab
Emirates provided an air ambulance to fly her to Britain, where
doctors mended parts of her skull with a titanium plate.
Unable to return safely to Pakistan, Yousafzai enrolled in a
school in Birmingham, England in March.
"Let us pick up our books and pens," she said in her U.N.
speech. "They are our most powerful weapons. One child, one
teacher, one pen and one book can change the world. Education is
the only solution."
The film will be funded by Image Nation Abu Dhabi, a
subsidiary of government-owned Abu Dhabi Media, which is based
in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
