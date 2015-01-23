Jan 22 A documentary on former President Bill
Clinton by veteran director Martin Scorsese has been
indefinitely shelved after the sides disagreed on control of the
film, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
The Times, citing unnamed people advised on the project,
reported that the partially completed film stalled after Clinton
demanded more direction over the interview questions and the
final product.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Representatives for Scorsese and Clinton did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The Times reported that Clinton spokesman Matt McKenna said
claims that the film had been suspended over the disputes were
"inaccurate" without providing further detail.
The paper also reported that a spokesman for HBO, which
backed the documentary, said, "It's not happening soon but that
doesn't mean it's not going to happen."
Representatives for HBO did not immediately return requests
for comment.
HBO said last month that it had ordered a television series
from Scorsese, Mick Jagger and "Boardwalk Empire" creator
Terence Winter that would focus on the world of rock and roll in
1970s New York.
Scorsese is best known for directing critically lauded films
such as mob drama "Goodfellas" and most recently the acerbic
comedy "The Wolf of Wall Street". He won a best director Oscar
in 2007 for "The Departed."
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Nick
Macfie)