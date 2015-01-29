Jan 29 One person died and two were injured on
Thursday when a ceiling collapsed on the set in Taiwan of Martin
Scorsese's upcoming film "Silence," a spokeswoman for the
production said.
The three were working as contractors to reinforce a
building on the CMPC Studios lot that had been deemed unsafe for
production when the accident happened, spokeswoman Leslee Dart
said in a statement.
"Everyone is in shock and sorrow and expresses their deepest
concern and sympathy to the families of the individual who died
and those who were injured," the statement added. It did not
detail the severity of the injuries.
"Silence," which is still in pre-production, is the
Oscar-winning director's first theatrical film since his 2013
tale of greed and excess, "The Wolf of Wall Street."
Adapted from Japanese author Shusaku Endo's novel of the
same name, "Silence" tells the story of 17th century Portuguese
Jesuit missionaries who face violence and persecution in Japan.
The movie will star Liam Neeson, Andrew Garfield and Adam
Driver.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Alan Crosby)