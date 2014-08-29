LOS ANGELES Aug 29 Veteran filmmaker Martin
Scorsese will be tapping into rock history with his next
project, a movie on punk rockers the Ramones, his spokeswoman
said on Friday.
Scorsese, 71, who won a best director Oscar in 2007 for "The
Departed," is in "way way early stages" of the project, his
representative Michelle Margolis said.
While Scorsese is best known for directing critically lauded
films such as mob drama "Goodfellas" and most recently the
acerbic comedy "The Wolf of Wall Street", he has also delved
into music documentaries such as 2008's "Shine a Light",
exploring the journey of The Rolling Stones.
Founded in New York in 1974, the Ramones - formed by Johnny
Ramone, Joey Ramone, Dee Dee Ramone and Tommy Ramone -
spearheaded the punk-rock movement with aggressive, fast-driving
songs such as "Blitzkrieg Bop," "I Wanna Be Sedated" and "Sheena
is a Punk Rocker."
Drummer Tommy Ramone, who was the last surviving original
member of the band, died aged 65 in July this year.
