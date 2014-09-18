By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 18
LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 When MTV's "Teen Wolf"
heartthrob Dylan O'Brien first auditioned for young adult
dystopian film "The Maze Runner," director Wes Ball thought he
was too "cool" to play the movie's innocent, vulnerable lead.
"I wasn't even sure that Dylan was the right guy at first,"
Ball said with a laugh. "It took me a lot of time to talk to
Dylan, to just get to know him and understand that he can do the
very emotional, soft, nuanced stuff."
"Maze Runner," out in U.S. theaters on Friday, is based on
the first novel in James Dashner's young adult series. It
follows a group of boys with no memories of their past, living
in an isolated, mysterious paradise called the Glade, trapped by
a giant moving concrete maze that is their only escape.
It is also Twenty-First Century Fox's first film to be shown
on a 270-degree panoramic screen called Barco Escape, which will
be featured in five Cinemark movie theaters in Florida,
Illinois, California and Texas.
The three-piece screens aim to immerse viewers into the
film, from the claustrophobic elevator box that Thomas, played
by O'Brien, travels to the Glade in, to a tense action scene
when he tries to escape from the rapidly changing Maze.
A lot rests on the shoulders of 23-year-old O'Brien, a
former teen YouTube star, as he plays Thomas in the first
installment of a three-part franchise "Maze Runner."
"It's completely opposite to the themes of these kids having
to compete against one another and kill one another," O'Brien
said, comparing "Maze Runner" to young adult films such as
"Hunger Games" and "Divergent."
"This is very much about these kids having to come together
and survive."
Inspired by William Golding's 1954 novel "Lord of the
Flies," Dashner hopes his story appeals to both young adults and
adults with its contemporary sci-fi themes.
"It's refreshing to have the main character be a male for
once, seems like there's been a lot of female leads," he said.
Made for $30 million and filmed in under two months, "Maze
Runner" is Fox's attempt to grab a slice of the young adult film
audience who are being reeled in by franchises.
But not all young adult book adaptations have successfully
performed at the box office. Last year, "The Host," "The Mortal
Instruments" and "Ender's Game" performed below expectations.
"The reason some of those movies didn't work is because they
weren't adventurous," Ball said.
"Maze Runner" may escape the same fate, with U.S. opening
weekend projections of $37 million. The director is already
scouting locations for the sequel, which changes tone as
characters become fugitives.
"This movie is about them deciding to take their lives into
their own hands and risk death to find a way out of this prison
they're in. The next film is a crazy journey and it's really
about them finding their identity," said Ball, who made his
feature film directing debut with "Maze Runner."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Patricia Reaney and
Andrew Hay)