LONDON, Sept 8 The teenagers from the young
adult thriller "The Maze Runner", adapted from the James Dashner
books, return to the silver screen this month in a sequel to the
dystopian film.
"Teen Wolf" star Dylan O'Brien reprises his role as Thomas
in "Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials", which picks up from where
last year's sci-fi adventure ended -- with the so-called Gladers
having escaped the maze and now confronting new obstacles and
mysteries.
"We tried to top ourselves here, especially on the action
and the adventure side of things," director Wes Ball said in an
interview.
"But (we also tried to) still hold onto the characters, the
emotion and all that fun stuff that I think people ultimately
connected with in the first one."
"The Maze Runner" was made for around $30 million and went
on to gross more than $340 million worldwide.
British actress Kaya Scodelario, who will star in the next
"Pirates of the Caribbean" film, and "Love Actually" and "Game
of Thrones" actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster also return in the
sequel.
"What was nice about it was that it never felt that big.
It's a relatively low budget for what we're shooting and we are
a little family," Scodelario said.
"We were excited to have Wes back because we knew he could
do something amazing with this story and I think he has. It's a
better movie than the first one because it's bigger."
"Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials" hits UK cinemas on Thursday
and U.S. cinemas on Sept. 18.
(Reporting by Jane Witherspoon; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)