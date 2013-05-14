May 14 Mel Brooks, whose long career in comedy
includes writing and directing hilarious films like "The
Producers" and "Young Frankenstein," will receive the American
Film Institute's Life Achievement Award on June 6.
And if you ask him, it's about time.
"They're finally recognizing that I'm a pretty good
director," the 86-year-old former standup comedian said in a
wide-ranging interview at his Culver City offices near Los
Angeles. "They say, 'Comedy force, good writer, funny actor.
Nobody ever, in the press or anywhere, said I was a good
director."
Brooks' career is also being recognized on May 20, when PBS
will premiere "Mel Brooks: Make a Noise," a documentary that
traces his life from his childhood in Brooklyn to Broadway,
where a musical adaption of his film "The Producers" won 12 Tony
Awards.
"Quiet on the set!," Brooks bellows at one point in the
interview with Reuters. Leaping to his feet, his hands cupped in
front of his face as if yelling into a megaphone, he shouts:
"That's what I do best."
Brooks spends his time these days working with a single
assistant in a quiet, three-room suite at the Culver Studios, a
once flourishing 95-year-old studio where scenes from "Gone with
the Wind" and "Citizen Kane" were shot.
Behind his desk sit three Emmys and assorted other
statuettes, a monument to a six-decade career that began as a
drummer and stand-up comedian in the Borscht Belt - a resort
region in upstate New York frequented by Jewish vacationers and
Yiddish entertainers - before he became a writer for his friend
Sid Caesar's 1950s groundbreaking comedy variety show "Your Show
of Shows."
His career includes Emmys, Tonys and an Academy Award. But
the only people who ever thought he was a good director, he
says, were Oscar-winning director Billy Wilder, who also did
comedy, and Alfred Hitchcock, the master of suspense and
psychological thrillers.
Hitchcock helped him write his 1977 film "High Anxiety," a
parody of suspense films that he dedicated to the legendary
director. Hitchcock was so pleased that he sent Brooks a case of
six magnums of 1961 Chateau Haut-Brion wine, Brooks said.
"He loved "Blazing Saddles," and said I should have been
nominated for the Academy Award," said Brooks. "The back
lighting, the performances. He said it was great directing. And
I was never even nominated."
The Academy seemed to appreciate Brooks' writing most. He
won the 1969 Oscar for "The Producers" screenplay, according to
the movie site IMDb.com, and was nominated for Academy Awards
for writing the "Blazing Saddles" theme song and the screenplay
for "Young Frankenstein."
It took a bit of convincing for Brooks to get his first
directing job, however. Embassy Pictures producer Joseph E.
Levine asked him to find a director for "The Producers."
"'Hire me,' I told him. I'm the only one who had seen it. I
saw it in my head when I wrote it."
The studio made Brooks change its initial title, "Springtime
for Hitler," but in return he demanded that he have the right to
do the final edit for the film.
He needed that right six years later when he made "Blazing
Saddles." The head of Warner Brothers studio objected to several
scenes, including one in which actor Alex Karras' character hits
a horse. He also didn't care for the now-famous flatulent
campfire scene and the overt sexiness of actress Madeline Kahn
as German seductress Lili von Shtupp.
"'You can't beat up a horse? It's out,'" Brooks bellows,
repeating the producer's demand with an exaggerated swipe of his
arm to emulate crossing words off a list. "'You can't do the
dirty stuff? Okay, that's out.'"
When the executive left the room, however, Brooks said he
crumpled up the list of complaints and threw it into the nearest
trash can.
The scenes remained. "Blazing Saddles" generated $119.5
million in ticket sales, according to the Box Office Mojo, and
is ranked No. 6 on the American Film Institute's list of
Hollywood's 100 funniest movies.
