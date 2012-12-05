LOS ANGELES Dec 4 Several bidders are jockeying
to buy the world's highest-valued film poster - a rare copy of
the groundbreaking 1927 science-fiction film "Metropolis" - in a
bankruptcy auction, an attorney handling the sale said on
Tuesday.
The poster, along with eight other old film posters, will
fetch at least $700,000 collectively at a Dec. 13 court auction
in Los Angeles. The amount was set in an initial stalking horse
bid, which sets a floor for bankruptcy auction prices, that the
court approved in November.
Directed by Austrian Fritz Lang, the expressionist
"Metropolis" was the most expensive silent film at the time of
its release. The film is considered a landmark in early cinema
with its special effects and futuristic dystopian plot.
The poster, one of four known surviving copies, was
illustrated by German Heinz Schulz-Neudamm. One copy is in the
collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
The "Metropolis" poster is the crown jewel of the collection
and was purchased by California collector Kenneth Schachter for
a record $690,000 in 2005 private sale.
"We do expect people to overbid," Marcus A. Tompkins, a
lawyer for the bankruptcy trustee, told Reuters. "We've been
getting a lot of inquiries."
Schachter, a resident of Valencia about 30 miles northwest
of Los Angeles, filed for bankruptcy last year after he was
unable to repay loans he received to buy film memorabilia.
The initial bid was placed by Cinema Archives Inc, a New
Jersey-based memorabilia company.
Higher bids begin at $735,000 and bankruptcy trustee John J.
Menchaca cited at least five serious bidders from the United
States, Canada and other countries.
"We probably won't find out (the number of bidders) for sure
until the day before," Menchaca said.
Other notable items in the sale include an original "King
Kong" poster and an "Invisible Man" poster, both from 1933.
The sale will go to pay off Schachter's debts, which he
listed at no more than $1 million when filing for bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey)