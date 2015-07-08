By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, July 8 From "Fatal Attraction" and
"Wall Street" to last year's "Beyond the Reach," Michael Douglas
has never shied away from characters that have mislaid their
moral compasses. But as he enters what he calls "the afternoon"
of his career, Douglas wanted to play the hero.
In Marvel's latest superhero movie "Ant-Man," in theaters on
July 17, Douglas plays scientist Hank Pym, who creates a
technology that allows its user to shrink and become an
insect-sized superhero.
Douglas, 70, told Reuters what drew him to a Marvel movie
and what he'd do as Ant-Man. Below are excerpts from the
interview.
Q: What enticed you to take on a Marvel movie?
A: Wouldn't you or wouldn't anybody in this world want to
get in one of these movies if you can? I mean, everyone says
"this will stereotype me or typecast me." I don't have to worry
about that. I came into the Marvel world in the afternoon of my
career. So this to me was such a joy, and a treat to do
something I've never done before, with the kind of special
effects these movies have, play a good guy, a heroic guy,
someone my children can look up to.
Q: You mentioned Hank Pym is a good guy, but he has some
complexities.
A: You know old Mikey likes complexities. I always like
characters that have a little mix in the air, a little bit of
darkness that goes a long way.
Q: What does "Ant-Man" get to do that the other Marvel
superhero movies haven't really tapped into?
A: Probably more of the sense of humor that the "Guardians
of the Galaxy" had to a degree. The whole concept of getting
small and looking at the special effects of the eyes of an ant,
I think this is really going blow a lot of people's mindsets.
Q: What themes do you think that this movie gets to explore
that tap into today's world and audience?
A: I would say relationships of the parent and their kid,
struggling with those relationships and certainly good over
evil. People always ask me, "if you could be Ant-Man, what is
the first thing you would do?" For me that would be eliminating
nuclear weapons. That would be my first goal.
Q: That's a pretty big goal considering ...
A: Yes, that I'm a pretty small ant.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Jill Serjeant and
Peter Galloway)