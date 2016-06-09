LONDON, June 9 Filmmaker Michael Moore returns with a new documentary where he visits - or "invades" as he likes to call it - countries to bring back positive aspects of their cultures to the United States.

Moore, known for "Farenheit 9/11" and "Bowling For Columbine", travels to countries such as Italy, France and Finland in the new film titled "Where To Invade Next".

"The title was meant to throw people off ... I like to keep it fresh and original and something different," Moore told a news conference in London on Thursday to promote the film, which is being released in Britain on Friday.

"But part of it too was this idea (that) the United States has been an invading force for the last 15-plus years and what if we were to 'invade' - not in a violent way but for good reasons - to try and learn something and take something back home. That's why we called it that."