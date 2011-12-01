TOKYO Dec 1 Oscar-nominee Tom Cruise
kicked off on Thursday the rollout of the fourth installment of
the "Mission Impossible" franchise with a limited "fan
screening" in Japan ahead of its world premiere next week.
Cruise, 49, returns as super agent Ethan Hunt saving the
world yet again in "Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol" packed
with stunts and action scenes, some featuring the world's
tallest building -- Dubai's 828-metre (2,716 ft) Burj Khalifa.
In the latest in the series of action blockbusters that has
grossed over $2 billion worldwide, Impossible Mission Force
(IMF) operative Hunt and fellow agents get blamed for a
terrorist bombing of the Kremlin and are forced to run.
The agency is dissolved and the group -- without any
resources or backup -- must find a way to clear the agency's
name, prevent another attack and avert a nuclear war.
Asked at a press conference for local media broadcast on the
movie's Japanese website how he coped with hard training and
long hours on the set, Cruise said: "I just love what I do and I
do it because I want to entertain."
"I love being a part of the team and telling a story," said
the actor dressed in a military green sweatshirt highlighting
his muscular arms and torso.
Major parts of the film were shot in Dubai, where it will
officially open on Dec. 7, while the action also takes Hunt to
Moscow, Budapest and Mumbai.
Paramount Pictures, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc .,
said Cruise chose to start the film's tour in Tokyo ahead of the
Dubai splash as a gesture to his Japanese fans and the nation
that suffered so much from the March 11 earthquake, tsunami and
the ensuing nuclear crisis.
The film will be released in Japan on Dec. 16 and in the
United States on Dec. 21 with theatrical releases around the
world staggered over several weeks.
Two-time Academy Award winner Brad Bird directed the film
and the cast include Jeremy Renner, nominated for an Oscar for
his role in the 2008 war film "The Hurt Locker." Other actors
include Simon Pegg and Paula Patton.
Bird won the Oscars for animated films "The Incredibles"
released in 2004 and "Ratatouille," released in 2007.
Cruise is producing the film with J.J. Abrams who last
teamed up with the actor in 2006 for "Mission Impossible III."
Cruise made his screen debut 30 years ago and since has made
34 films and was involved in a producing role in 17, earned
Oscar nominations for leading roles in "Born on the Fourth of
July" and "Jerry Maguire." He was also nominated for a
supporting role in "Magnolia."
Cruise's last film, 2010 action comedy "Knight and Day"
co-starring Cameron Diaz, got mixed reviews.
But the Mission Impossible series has been a solid bet both
at the box office and with critics. All three instalments
garnered more than 50 percent of favourable reviews on
aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes with the third scoring 70
percent of positive reviews.