NEW YORK Aug 15 From the Galapagos Islands to
Australia's Coral Sea and a marine park off the coast of Mexico,
the documentary "Mission Blue" navigates the journey of renowned
oceanographer Sylvia Earle as she travels the globe to save the
planet's threatened seas.
With stunning underwater footage, the film that airs on
Friday on the online streaming service Netflix and in selected
U.S. theaters, shows the devastating impact of pollution,
overfishing and climate change on the oceans through the eyes of
the renowned scientist, explorer and author who has been
charting it for decades.
"I really wanted to make people aware of this woman and her
life because she is such an incredible person and has dedicated
so much of her life towards the ocean," Fisher Stevens, 50, who
co-directed the film with Robert Nixon, said in an interview.
Stevens, an actor and producer of the 2010 Oscar-winning
dolphin-hunting documentary "The Cove," met Earle, 78, while
filming her trip to the Galapagos Islands with scientists,
explorers and policy makers more than four years ago.
The trip was a brainstorming session to protect the world's
oceans and to create "hope spots," underwater national parks and
conservation areas where dredging, drilling, dumping and
commercial fishing is prohibited.
"Mission Blue" chronicles Earle's life from her childhood in
New Jersey and on the Gulf Coast of Florida, her pioneering days
as a marine biologist in a field dominated by men, her
underwater expeditions and lecture tours to promote marine
conservation.
Stevens dons scuba gear to accompany Earle as she examines
the environmental changes she has witnessed over decades. Earle
has led more than 100 ocean research expeditions and logged
thousands of hours underwater.
The film also details the story of Cabo Pulmo, a village in
Mexico where fishermen made a good living until the fish
disappeared. Years after fishing was stopped the ocean recovered
and the area attracts eco-tourists.
"Now all the fishermen own tourist boats and they take them
out diving and they have a whole other life," said Stevens.
Despite dangerous underwater filming trailing Earle as she
followed whale sharks and examined a destroyed coral reef that
once thrived with life, Stevens said the most difficult part of
production was keeping up with Earle and her punishing schedule
promoting her cause.
He also had to whittle down more than 700 hours of footage
into a 90-minute film.
But his efforts have paid off. The Hollywood Reporter
described "Mission Blue" as an "excellent, engaging
documentary."
"More than a basic profile pic, 'Mission Blue' dives into
the most urgent issues threatening marine habitats today,
including ocean pollution, climate change and collapsing
fisheries," it added.
The trade magazine Variety described cinematographer Bryce
Groark's underwater photography as "eye candy aplenty."
Stevens hopes "Mission Blue" will inspire people to respect,
appreciate and to look at oceans differently and protect them.
"Educate and entertain, that is what I always try to do with
a documentary," he said.
(Editing by Eric Kelsey and Andrew Hay)