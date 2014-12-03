NEW YORK Dec 3 Liv Ullmann's newest film, "Miss
Julie," is set in rural Ireland in the late 19th century but the
Norwegian actress and director says the themes of the period
drama about class, power and desire are still relevant today.
Ullmann adapted and directed the film, which opens in
limited release on Friday, from Swedish playwright August
Strindberg's play of the same name. It depicts the social
restraints and struggle for dominance between a woman and her
father's valet on Midsummer's Eve, a celebration of the summer
solstice.
"There is so much we have in common today with what was
happening then, although it looks different today," Ullmann, 75,
said in an interview. "The unfairness of how people are living
today, compared to the unfairness of how people were living
then, it is not better today."
Oscar-nominee Jessica Chastain ("Zero Dark Thirty") is the
haughty, lonely and fragile Miss Julie. The daughter of an Irish
nobleman, she alternatively flirts with and then insults her
father's handsome, aspiring and well-traveled valet, John,
played by Irish actor Colin Farrell ("In Bruges").
On Midsummer's Eve, while the servants are celebrating and
the master is away, the pair drink, dance, battle, tease and
taunt each other and make love, which leads to tragic
circumstances.
British actress Samantha Morton, nominated for Academy
Awards for "In America" and "Sweet and Lowdown," is Kathleen,
the pious cook and John's fiance, who witnesses his charged
relationship with Miss Julie.
The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film
Festival, is set in a castle on a sprawling country estate where
the servants had to enter and leave through a tunnel so they
wouldn't be seen.
Ullmann said she was directing the Tennessee Williams play
"A Streetcar Named Desire" in Australia when she realized how
much he had been influenced by Strindberg.
"So, I started to read 'Miss Julie' and saw why Williams
loved Strindberg," she explained.
When given the opportunity to write and direct a film, she
knew it had to be "Miss Julie."
Although the trade magazine Variety found the acting
impressive, it said Ullmann's adaptation of the Strindberg
classic fails to work on film.
"There's much to admire in the performances of Jessica
Chastain, Colin Farrell and Samantha Morton, embodying a
psychosexual triangle that implodes during a few hours' span,
but admiration rather than emotional involvement is the most one
feels here," it added.
(Editing by Eric Kelsey and James Dalgleish)