TOKYO Jan 31 Hollywood film director Tim Burton said on Tuesday filming in real locations was a priority, to help build a sense of authenticity, during production of his latest offering, "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children."

The adventure fantasy, based on Ransom Riggs' bestselling novel, is about children with special powers.

"Those kind of things help really anchor it for, not just the kids, but all the actors and the crew," Burton told reporters in Tokyo.

"I mean, everybody gets inspired when they're dealing with real locations and real places," he added.

Burton, who said he was himself peculiar as a child, hoped the film conveyed a message that it is OK to be different.

"Basically at the heart of it, with all their peculiarities, they're still just children, and that's an important message for me," he said.

Miss Peregrine opens in theatres across Japan on February 3. (Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Darren Schuettler)