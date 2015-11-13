By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Nov 13 The guns are loaded, the
arrows sharpened and the gauntlet has been thrown down - war is
coming to the Capitol in the final installment of "The Hunger
Games," and Katniss Everdeen is going out with a bang.
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2," out in theaters on
Nov. 20, takes place in the dystopian futuristic nation Panem,
and concludes the story that began when Katniss (played by
Oscar-winning Jennifer Lawrence) volunteered in place of her
younger sister in a fight to the death.
Based on Suzanne Collins' "The Hunger Games" trilogy, the
films follow Katniss, the 'girl on fire' with her bow and arrow,
as she becomes the 'Mockingjay,' a beacon of hope for the
oppressed and the reluctant face of the rebellion against the
megalomaniac President Snow (Donald Sutherland).
"The greatest part of this journey in these movies is
watching her grow and develop into this warrior that she
becomes," Lawrence said of playing Katniss.
"In 'Mockingjay 2,' it's really the first time that she
embraces being the symbol of this revolution."
LionsGate's "The Hunger Games" films tapped into the
burgeoning young adult market and have grossed more than $2.3
billion worldwide with the tale of teens forced to compete in
annual televised death matches.
The final film centers on the brutality of war, where a
bruised and battle-worn Katniss and her team enter the nation's
Capitol, which President Snow has turned into a live games
arena, with deadly obstacles from flesh-dissolving liquids to
mutant carnivorous creatures.
"We try hard not to glorify any of the killing or glorify
any of the battles, but just show the gravity and the dangers
and the sacrifice that come from war," the actress said.
While the films are not centered on romance, Katniss does
have two love interests, Gale (Liam Hemsworth) and Peeta (Josh
Hutcherson), that are severely affected by the war.
"It's not about a boy and girl crushing on one another. It's
a bond created through trauma and needing comfort in these
horrible situations," said director Francis Lawrence.
The key to the franchise, the director said, all comes back
to Katniss.
"Having a girl that feels like a real person in this world
of superheroes, that just feels like she doesn't want to be a
hero or a leader ... and just wants to survive and protect her
sister and family. I think we could all relate to that," he
said.
