By Zorianna Kit
| LOS ANGELES, June 18
LOS ANGELES, June 18 One-eyed green monster Mike
Wazowski and his giant blue, furry friend James P. "Sully"
Sullivan go back in time as "scaring" students in "Monsters
University," as Walt Disney Co.'s Pixar Animation
Studios pins its hopes for a blockbuster on the coming-of-age
story.
"Monsters University," a prequel to 2001 animated film
"Monsters, Inc.," will be released on Friday in U.S. theaters,
and director Dan Scanlon told Reuters one of the main challenges
was to keep the film fresh and surprising for audiences.
"You're dealing with the fact that everybody knows how the
movie is going to end," Scanlon said about plotting Pixar's
first prequel, particularly for a film that grossed more than
$560 million at the worldwide box office.
A college setting seemed ideal for best friends Mike, voiced
by Billy Crystal, and Sully, voiced by John Goodman, Scanlon
said, to "explore serious emotional relationship stuff" and
"major self-discovery."
"It's a maturing process or learning who you are," Goodman
added. "Everybody goes through it, whether you went to college
or not."
"Monsters University" tells the story of how Mike and Sully
first met in college as "scaring" majors, learning the
prestigious art of scaring human beings in order to harness
their screams, which power the city of Monstropolis.
Although Mike and Sully eventually become friends and
co-workers at scaring factory Monsters, Inc., their friendship
does not have the smoothest start, with Sully's "party-guy"
popularity conflicting with the studious, ambitious Mike.
The film focuses on Mike, whose sole ambition from childhood
is to become a "scarer" despite not being very intimidating, and
at university, he struggles to find his place among his peers,
finally fitting in with a fraternity of outcasts.
"Unfortunately, he lacks a certain undefinable quality to be
scary. So now he has to find what it is that makes him special,"
said Scanlon.
"What we see as crushing failures in life hopefully lead us
to new things - things we never thought possible."
CRYSTAL, GOODMAN PLAYING TEENAGERS
"Monsters University" producer Kori Rae, who worked closely
with Crystal and Goodman on the first film, said she noticed the
veteran actors were much more comfortable in their monster
skins, and have fun playing their characters as teenagers.
"They got to dig in and explore who these guys were back
then," noted Rae.
Crystal, 65, and Goodman, 60, said they saw a lot of
themselves in teenage Mike and Sully.
Crystal likened Mike's need to have someone to catch him
when he flies off the handle to times when he himself needed
"someone as grounded as John" when he went off script to
improvise. He also empathized with Mike's ambition, comparing it
to his own.
"Mike never stops working to get better and he doesn't let
anything get in his way. He many not like how he stacks up with
everybody else, but he'll work you in to the ground - and I've
always had that kind of drive," the comedian said.
For Goodman, Sully's easy-going likeability was an instant
draw.
"(Sully's) a guy who gets to do what he loves for a living.
There ain't' enough of that to go around," Goodman said.
Both men are also open to reprising their roles for a third
installment, should one ever come to pass. In fact, Crystal
already has ideas.
"Monsters Assisted Living," he said, before altering his
voice to channel an elderly Mike. "Do my ankles look swollen to
you?"