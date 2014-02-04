By Mary Milliken
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 4 For the most ambitious of his
five films as director, George Clooney assembled a top-shelf
cast of fellow actors to play art experts tasked with retrieving
artistic treasure stolen by the Germans during World War Two.
There is one person, though, who is not a Hollywood
A-lister, not listed in the credits and who may play a big role
in the box-office success of "The Monuments Men": an elderly
German recluse who hoarded more than 1,400 artworks stolen by
the Nazis and valued at 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion).
When actor Bill Murray heard the news in November of the
vast trove art discovered in the Munich apartment of Cornelius
Gurlitt, he was glad the release of "The Monuments Men" had been
delayed by a few months to February.
"This story has had time to resonate and travel around the
world, so more people will be aware of the situation," said
Murray, who plays a Chicago architect recruited late in the war
for a middle-aged Allied unit on a mission sanctioned by U.S.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
The film opens in North America on Friday and will make its
international premiere Saturday at the Berlin International Film
Festival.
Co-star Matt Damon calls the real-life, contemporary
illustration of the 70-year-old problem of Nazi-looted art
"fortuitous for the film," but hardly surprising.
"I wasn't surprised at all given what I learned making the
movie about all the artwork that is out there that has not been
recovered," said Damon, who plays a New York museum director.
Clooney, who also co-wrote and stars in "The Monuments Men,"
says "it's great that it came out."
German authorities found Gurlitt's cache in 2012, and
Clooney calls the recent disclosure of the priceless paintings
and drawings, which include works by modernist masters Chagall
and Matisse, "interesting timing," without elaborating.
A MUCH BIGGER FILM
For Clooney, "The Monuments Men" is "by far, by far" his
most ambitious project in a career directing smaller films like
"The Ides of March" and "Good Night, and Good Luck."
"I guess it is probably double the budget of any film I have
ever worked on, and certainly in scope and size it is a lot
bigger," said Clooney.
The film cost $70 million to make, shared by Sony Corp
and 21st Century Fox, and is forecast to bring
in $24 million in its first weekend in Canada and the United
States.
He and producing-writing partner Grant Heslov based the
movie on the book of the same name by Robert Edsel, and were
inspired by the men that formed that group, but changed names
and took liberties to develop characters. Clooney, 52, plays
Frank Stokes, the group's leader and an art historian, based on
George Stout from Harvard's Fogg Museum.
Clooney rounded out his Monuments Men with a sculptor played
by John Goodman, Bob Balaban as a theater director, Jean
Dujardin as a French-Jewish art dealer, and Hugh Bonneville as
an alcoholic British art expert looking for a second chance.
Cate Blanchett plays a Parisian curator who leads Damon to find
art stowed away in mines by the retreating Nazis.
One of the toughest parts was striking the right tone in a
film that is part World War Two buddy story, part art heist,
part history lesson.
"You don't want it to be a civics lesson," Clooney said.
"You want it to be entertaining, you want people to enjoy
themselves, laugh at some of the stuff. But it is also a very
serious subject matter."
As to the decision to push back the film from a Christmas
release, where it could have competed for this year's Oscars, to
February, Clooney chalked it up to delays in the computer
generated imaging.
"We weren't embarrassed or ashamed by the film," he said.
RAISE PRESSURE TO RETURN ART
Early reviews suggest Clooney might have fallen short of
expectations. Scott Foundas, critic at Variety, called it "an
exceedingly dull and dreary caper pic cum art-appreciation
seminar."
Todd McCarthy at the Hollywood Reporter predicted "a more
modest box office life than its cast might have indicated," but
noted that the discovery of the Gurlitt trove could benefit the
film publicity-wise.
As it happens, the real Monuments Men actually interacted
with Gurlitt's father, art dealer Hildebrand Gurlitt, who worked
for the Nazis selling art branded "degenerate" that was taken
from museums or stolen or extorted from Jews fleeing the
Holocaust. After the war, he convinced the Monuments Men to
return works to him that had been confiscated by Allied troops.
Clooney hopes the film will create more awareness so that
people holding artworks like Gurlitt will feel some pressure to
return them to their owners.
"I think it would be nice if they gave paintings back to the
people who, fleeing for their life, gave them away. I think it
would be a fair thing to do after 70 years," he said.
Meanwhile, Gurlitt has demanded his art back and lawyers
working on reclaiming property for heirs to Jewish collectors
say he may get to keep at least some of it.
As riveting as the Gurlitt story may be, Clooney said he had
not even thought of making a film about the recluse or even
playing him.
"That would be very funny," he said, before adding, "I don't
think I should play a German."
(Editing by Eric Kelsey and Matthew Lewis)