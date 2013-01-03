By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 3 This year will look a lot
like 2012 at the box office, with "The Hunger Games" and Hobbits
at the top of cinemagoers must-see lists, according to a survey
by ticket-seller Fandango released on Thursday.
The second installment in "The Hunger Games" trilogy, "The
Hunger Games: Catching Fire," which is set for a November
release, topped the list as 2013's most-anticipated blockbuster.
The first film in the life-or-death thriller series starring
Jennifer Lawrence, raked in some $687 million at the worldwide
box office in 2012.
"The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug," director Peter
Jackson's second installment in the "The Hobbit" series of elves
and dwarves, ranked second on the survey that polled more than
2,000 moviegoers during the final week of 2012. It is scheduled
to hit the big screen in December.
"People love the mega-franchises and that is what gets them
most excited," Dave Karger, Fandango chief correspondent, told
Reuters. "The first 'Hunger Games' whetted peoples' appetites
for more. The same can be said for 'The Hobbit' and 'Iron Man.'"
The superhero thriller "Iron Man 3" starring Robert Downey
Jr. ranked third on the list and is set for a May 3 release.
"Star Trek into Darkness" - the follow-up to 2009's "Star
Trek" science-fiction adventure - and "The Great Gatsby"
starring Leonardo DiCaprio rounded out the top five. Both films
are set to open in May.
'JAZZED' ABOUT FRANCHISES
The heavy dose of franchise films on the list indicates how
familiarity can build buzz among moviegoers, Karger said.
"In the case of 'The Hunger Games,' many people who loved
the movie have read the other books so they're excited to see it
brought to life," he said. "The same with 'The Hobbit' too.
"Some people say, 'Where is the originality?' but the fact
of the matter is that these franchises are what people get most
jazzed about."
The survey also asked film fans to vote on the sexiest man
and woman on the big screen in 2013, as well as best villain,
breakout stars and best apocalyptic films.
Mila Kunis, who stars in upcoming film "Oz: The Great and
Powerful," was voted sexiest actress, while Channing Tatum was
voted sexiest man for Paramount's "G.I. Joe: Retaliation." Both
films are set for March releases.
Ben Kingsley ("Iron Man 3") was voted most-anticipated
villain, and June's zombie thriller "World War Z" starring Brad
Pitt was voted most-anticipated apocalyptic film.
British actress Alice Eve was voted biggest breakout actress
for "Star Trek" while fellow Brit Henry Cavill got the nod as
biggest breakout actor for playing Superman opposite Russell
Crowe and Amy Adams in "Man of Steel," which will be released in
June.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey, editing by Jill Serjeant and Sandra
Maler)