(Recasts with other winners at end of awards show)
By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES, April 14 The comic book superheroes
of "The Avengers" and comedy romance "Silver Linings Playbook"
ruled at the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday on a night packed with
irreverent jokes about body parts and sneak peeks of some of the
year's biggest upcoming films.
"The Avengers" picked up three awards, including the top
prize, movie of the year, along with best villain for Tom
Hiddleston's turn as the evil Loki, and best fight.
"This is the award that means the most to me. I am so
grateful and very excited for 2015 - we're going to bring you
'Avengers 2,'" director Joss Wheedon said, accepting the movie
of the year award and confirming that a sequel was in the works.
Jennifer Lawrence added two popcorn-shaped trophies to her
Oscar for her turn as an outspoken young widow in "Silver
Linings Playbook."
She won for best female performance and shared the best kiss
award with co-star Bradley Cooper, who was voted best male
performance for his role as a bipolar man in the comedy romance.
Hosted by "Pitch Perfect" comedy star Rebel Wilson, the
annual youth-oriented show brought out some of the most popular
stars on television, movies and music.
The MTV Movie Awards, one of Hollywood's biggest
youth-friendly ceremonies, rewards movie performances from the
past year as well as promoting upcoming blockbusters and new
music.
A heavily pregnant Kim Kardashian, dressed in a modest,
long-sleeved black dress, and Brad Pitt whose new movie "World
War Z" opens in June, were among the presenters while teen
singer Selena Gomez debuted her new single "Come & Get It."
KEEPING IT EDGY
Wilson, who took home the breakthrough performance award for
her role as Fat Amy in musical comedy "Pitch Perfect," kept up a
stream of edgy jokes about male and female sexuality, appearing
at one point with a fake extra nipple.
Seth Rogen and Danny McBride dropped their pants in a skit
on male physiques and "Twilight" heartthrob Taylor Lautner
turned up sporting a false beer gut to collect his trophy for
best shirtless performance.
Fans, who vote online for the awards, chose "Django
Unchained" actors Jamie Foxx and Samuel L. Jackson for best "WTF
moment" for the scene in which Foxx's vengeful slave berates and
unleashes a volley of gunshots at Jackson's servile black
manservant.
Foxx was also honored with the MTV Generation Award.
Viewers for the more than two hour-show broadcast around the
world live from Los Angeles were treated to sneak peeks of "Iron
Man 3," and "Star Trek Into Darkness" ahead of their openings
around in late April and May.
They also got a first exclusive look at "The Hunger Games:
Catching Fire" ahead of the release in November of the sequel to
the young adult hit movie.
Emma Watson, 22, who found fame as brainy schoolgirl
Hermione Granger in the first "Harry Potter" movie in 2001, was
presented with the Trailblazer Award. She has gone on to make
some 15 movies, including lead roles in all eight Potter films.
"I look back at all of the work I have done over the past 14
years and many things come to mind, notably how bad my hair was
in the first Harry Potter film!" the British actress joked,
accepting her award. "Becoming yourself is really hard and
confusing," she added.
Will Ferrell won the Comedic Genius Award for his long
career on film and television including "Elf," "Saturday Night
Live" and "Anchorman."
Raunchy comedy "Ted," which went into Sunday's award show
with seven nominations, ended the evening with just one win -
best on-screen duo for Mark Wahlberg and Seth MacFarlane's
crude, inappropriate talking teddy bear.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)