By Mary Milliken
| LOS ANGELES, April 13
LOS ANGELES, April 13 Oscar winner Jared Leto
and Jonah Hill, an Oscar nominee, picked up early MTV Movie
Awards, voted for by fans rather than the film industry elite.
Host and late-night comedian Conan O'Brien kicked off the
unbuttoned awards on Sunday by trying to break the record for
the most celebrity cameos in his intro, notching up 50. Among
them were Taylor Swift, who gave him a manicure, and Internet
sensation Grumpy Cat, who slept in the front row of the
audience.
Hill won best comedic performance for his role as the
drug-addled swindling stockbroker in director Martin Scorsese's
"The Wolf of Wall Street," a role for which he was nominated for
the Oscar for best supporting actor.
"I want to thank my hero Martin Scorsese, my favorite person
of all time," said Hill, upon receiving MTV's award in the shape
of a movie popcorn bucket.
Leto won best on-screen transformation for his role as a
transgender woman in "Dallas Buyers Club," a role for which he
won the best supporting actor Oscar.
Zac Efron took one of the audience's favorite awards of the
night, best shirtless performance for "That Awkward Moment," and
eventually took off his shirt with help from singer Rita Ora as
he accepted the award.
Actress Mila Kunis won best villain for her role as
Theodora, Wicked Witch of the West in "Oz The Great and
Powerful."
Voters select the winners online and voting for the top
award of the night, movie of the year, continued during the
show.
The big losers on Oscar night "The Wolf of Wall Street" and
"American Hustle" led nominees for the awards, eaching landing
eight nods.
The MTV Trailblazer Award went to actor Channing Tatum for
his versatility in playing everything from a dancer from the
wrong side of the tracks to a hero trying to save the world from
danger.
Mark Wahlberg, who most recently starred in the Afghanistan
war drama "Lone Survivor, will receive this year's MTV
Generation Award, an honor given to those who engage with the
MTV audience throughout their careers.
(Reporting By Mary Milliken; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)