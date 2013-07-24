JERUSALEM, July 24 Oscar-winning actress Natalie
Portman will direct her first feature film based on "A Tale of
Love and Darkness," a memoir by Israeli novelist Amos Oz, the
author said on Wednesday.
The Israeli-American actress, who won a best actress Oscar
in 2011 for her role in ballet drama "Black Swan," will also
play Oz's mother, who committed suicide when he was 12.
"She (Portman) read 'A Tale of Love and Darkness' and asked
me for the rights to make a film adaptation around five or six
years ago," Oz told Reuters by telephone.
"I agreed because of my high esteem for her work. She's an
excellent actor."
"A Tale of Love and Darkness" recounts Oz's childhood in
war-torn Jerusalem in the 1940s and 1950s, his mother's death
and his journey through a kibbutz and Israel's shifting politics
after the birth of the nation.
Oz said that he has been helping prepare the script, and
Portman was likely to come to Israel in September for film
preparations and begin shooting in January.
Portman's publicist was not immediately available to
comment.
Portman, 32, was born in Jerusalem to an Israeli father and
an American mother, but was raised in the United States. Her
first feature film role was 1994 thriller "Léon: The
Professional" and her breakout role came in her teens as Queen
Padmé Amidala in "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace."
Apart from her Hollywood career, the Harvard-educated,
Hebrew-speaking actress has also worked in Israeli film.
